Watch Now

Lee 'finding rhythm' after impressive USWO Round 3

June 1, 2024 06:45 PM
Andrea Lee recaps her third round of the U.S. Women's Open, citing her steady progression and comfortability on the golf course, and it has led to an impressive showing with the final round ahead.
nbc_golf_lfuswo_andrealee_240601.jpg
5:31
Lee ‘finding rhythm’ after impressive USWO Round 3
nbc_golf_lfuswo_minjeelee_240601.jpg
7:52
Lee relying heavily on irons at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lfuswo_meechai_240601.jpg
7:38
Meechai: Feel ‘pretty good’ after USWO Round 3
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround3_240601.jpg
2:02
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_usworound3hls_240601.jpg
13:09
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lfuswo_talleydiscussion_240601.jpg
7:10
Should amateur golfers skip college to turn pro?
imageID_23432502_copy.jpg
2:10
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lf_nellykorda_240531.jpg
2:37
Korda misses the cut at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lf_melreidholesix_240531.jpg
2:18
Expect hole No. 6 to cause ‘drama’ during USWO
nbc_golf_lf_andrealeeintvandanalysis_240531.jpg
6:45
Lee details ‘up and down’ Round 2 in Lancaster
