DeChambeau thought of father, Stewart during USO
Bryson DeChambeau explained what went into his clutch performance on No. 18 as he won the U.S. Open by one stroke and explains why his father and Payne Stewart were on his mind today.
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Open
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Highlights: DeChambeau’s best throughout U.S. Open
Check out Bryson DeChambeau's best shots from throughout the week at Pinehurst No. 2 en route to his second U.S. Open title.
Short miss costs Rory U.S. Open, coveted 5th major
Watch the short missed putt from Rory McIlroy on the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2 that ultimately cost him the 2024 U.S. Open and his coveted fifth major championship.
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘kissed by fate’ in U.S. Open
Brandel Chamblee joins the Live From crew to discuss Bryson DeChambeau's magical 18th hole up-and-down and Rory McIlroy falling just short of ending his drought at the 2024 U.S. Open.
Thankful DeChambeau receives U.S. Open Trophy
Thankful for the support from the crowd all weekend, Bryson DeChambeau receives the U.S. Open Trophy after his electric win at Pinehurst No. 2 and re-watches his decisive sand shot on 18.
DeChambeau has found ‘balance’ amid transformation
Brad Faxon reacts to Rory McIlroy's gut-wrenching 2024 U.S. Open defeat and Brandel Chamblee comments on the remarkable transformation Bryson DeChambeau has made since his last U.S. Open win, 2020 at Winged Foot.
DeChambeau saves par on No. 18 to win U.S. Open
After giving up a three-shot lead entering the final round, Bryson DeChambeau scrambled for a brilliant par on the last hole, getting up-and-down from the sand to claim his second U.S. Open title in five years.
DeChambeau up-and-down from bunker wins U.S. Open
Bryson DeChambeau came up incredibly clutch with this bunker shot and putt to beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort's No. 2 course.