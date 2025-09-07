 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Oklahoman
John Mateer has 2 TDs rushing, 1 passing as No. 18 Oklahoma beats No. 15 Michigan 24-13
USF v Florida
Takeaways from Week 2 of College Football: Florida collapses, Arch Manning recovers
NASCAR: Shriners Children's 500
Hendrick Motorsports seeks NASCAR playoff turnaround at WWT Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250906.jpg
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
nbc_cfb_iowaiowastlitesv2_250906.jpg
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_grambosulites_250906.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Grambling State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Late Round 1

September 6, 2025 10:40 PM
Watch the top highlights from late Round 1 of the 50th Walker Cup between Team USA and Team Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach.

nbc_golf_walkercupd1am_250906.jpg
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Early Round 1
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
06:10
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_seniorwomenrd3_250823.jpg
07:37
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_usamatuerfinalv2_250817.jpg
09:01
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
02:27
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_usamsemifinal_250816.jpg
14:25
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_usamday3_250815.jpg
10:24
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
golfthumbnailus.jpg
01:24
Donegan ‘hitting good golf shots’ at U.S. Amateur
nbc_golf_amateurrd16_250814.jpg
11:51
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_golf_donegan_250814.jpg
04:17
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_womenschampionship_250810.jpg
09:13
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
FOR_MPX.jpg
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_womenamatuerrd16_250807.jpg
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250906.jpg
02:26
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
nbc_cfb_grambosulites_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Grambling State
nbc_cfb_iowaiowastlitesv2_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_oregonandothers_250906.jpg
06:01
Mizzou, Illinois, Baylor answer questions
nbc_rtf_responsegames_250906.jpg
06:33
PSU, Clemson unimpressive in sluggish performances
nbc_cfb_2ot_end_250906.jpg
01:19
Chiles scores OT TD, throws game-winner vs. BC
nbc_cfb_msu_aidan_intrv_250906.jpg
01:12
Chiles ‘so proud’ of MSU after OT win vs. BC
nbc_cfb_msu_coach_Intrv_250906.jpg
01:08
Smith discusses OT win vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_texasresponse_250906.jpg
03:04
Arch bounces back with ‘huge improvement’ in WK 2
nbc_cfb_bc_td_2pt_250906.jpg
34
Richard scores in OT but BC fails two-point try
nbc_cfb_bc_ot_td_250906.jpg
44
Franklin’s OT touchdown evens it up for BC
nbc_cfb_msu_ot_td_250906.jpg
51
Chiles tosses fourth TD of game vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_flordiausf_250906.jpg
02:51
Florida falls to USF in ‘true shocker’
nbc_nas_xfinitywwtr_250906.jpg
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at WWT Raceway on The CW
nbc_cfb_msu_td3_250906v2.jpg
53
Chiles hits Marsh for huge TD vs. Boston College
nbc_cfb_bc_td3_250906.jpg
50
Lonergan hits Harris for third TD of first half
USMNT_SK_raw.jpg
08:00
Highlights: USMNT vs. South Korea (En Español)
nbc_cfb_msu_td2_250906.jpg
49
Masunas evens things up for Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td2_250906.jpg
48
Skeete scores BC’s second TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td1_250906.jpg
57
Lonergan finds Richard for BC TD vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_mich_td1_250906v2.jpg
58
Marsh muscles into end zone vs. Boston College
MiamiOhioRutgersHLs.jpg
05:50
Highlights: Rutgers handles Miami (Ohio)
nbc_cfb_schianoint_250906.jpg
44
Schiano: Kaliakmanis ‘has a chemistry’ with WRs
nbc_cfb_strongduffint_250906.jpg
45
Rutgers WRs Strong, Duff trusting their training
nbc_cfb_ruttd5_250906.jpg
41
Sheffield makes fingertip catch for Rutgers TD
nbc_cfb_fumble_q1_250906.jpg
59
Richard fumbles at 1-yard line vs. Michigan State
nbc_smx_jettintrv_250906.jpg
02:12
Jett after Moto 2 cancellation: ‘We’ll take it’
nbc_smx_deeganintrv_250906.jpg
01:22
Deegan had ‘no problem’ with track in Concord
nbc_cfb_strongtd_250906.jpg
01:32
Strong grabs second TD of day vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_smx_round2preview_250906.jpg
02:59
What SMX riders can expect in Round 2 at The Dome