Wagner demos Scheffler, Schauffele, McIlroy on 5th
The native area long and left of the green on Pinehurst No. 2's fifth hole got the best of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, the top three ranked players in the world, Friday. But not Johnson Wagner.
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
On the Golf Channel Podcast after Friday's Round 2 of the U.S. Open, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner laud Ludvig Åberg's "relaxed" day at Pinehurst No. 2 and argue his game and demeanor are fit for golf's biggest stages.
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
The Live From crew discusses Tiger Woods' second round of the 2024 U.S. Open, where the three-time winner finished +7 over the first two days and failed to make the cut.
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2
The Live From crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's second round of the 2024 U.S. Open, which mainly consisted of McIlroy limiting damage.
Wagner demos Scheffler, Schauffele, McIlroy on 5th
The native area long and left of the green on Pinehurst No. 2's fifth hole got the best of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, the top three ranked players in the world, Friday. But not Johnson Wagner.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, late Round 2
Look back at standout moments from afternoon action in Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Open, where several of Pinehurst No. 2's holes proved troublesome for notable names.
DeChambeau’s ‘personality blossoming’ at U.S. Open
Live From the U.S. Open analyzes Bryson DeChambeau's performance in Round 2 at Pinehurst, where he's one shot from the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend.
Åberg embracing Pinehurst challenge in U.S. Open
Ludvig Åberg tells Damon Hack that he's pleased with the way he's played so far in the U.S. Open and that he enjoys playing at difficult courses like Pinehurst No. 2.
Best shots from Round 2 of the U.S. Open
Don't miss the best shots and putts from the second round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
U.S. Open 2024: Round 2’s top shots out of trouble
Relive the best escape shots from Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.