Watch Now
Homa explains to Wagner his strategy at Pinehurst
Max Homa joins Johnson Wagner to describe his excitement as he plays at Pinehurst for the first time and breaks down his strategy for the course as he gears up for his sixth U.S. Open appearance.
Up Next
Homa explains to Wagner his strategy at Pinehurst
Homa explains to Wagner his strategy at Pinehurst
Max Homa joins Johnson Wagner to describe his excitement as he plays at Pinehurst for the first time and breaks down his strategy for the course as he gears up for his sixth U.S. Open appearance.
See drone view of back nine at Pinehurst No. 2
See drone view of back nine at Pinehurst No. 2
Catch a high view of the back 9 at Pinehurst No. 2, which is set to be a daunting group of holes for golfers at the 124th U.S. Open.
USGA takes questions ahead of 2024 U.S. Open
USGA takes questions ahead of 2024 U.S. Open
The USGA fields questions from the press ahead of the 124th U.S. Open, which will serve as the 1,000th USGA Championship.
See the front nine of Pinehurst No. 2 from a drone
See the front nine of Pinehurst No. 2 from a drone
Take a sky-high tour of the front 9 at Pinehurst No. 2 utilizing Golf Channel's drone view as the crew discusses some of the challenges golfers will be faced with at this year's U.S. Open.
How the 1999 U.S. Open helped shape golf’s future
How the 1999 U.S. Open helped shape golf's future
Tim Layden remembers the 1999 U.S. Open, won by Payne Stewart, and how some of the best moments are shaped by what follows them into history with the surge of two of golf's most polarizing players.
Tiger receives Bob Jones Award ahead of U.S. Open
Tiger receives Bob Jones Award ahead of U.S. Open
Tiger Woods is the recipient of the 2024 Bob Jones Award, and Live From reacts to the "excellence" and "charisma" of Woods on the golf course, as well as his impact he has had on future generations of the game.
Kaymer discusses return to U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Kaymer discusses return to U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Martin Kaymer, 2014 U.S. Open champion, joins Live From to relive his tournament win and the challenges of getting back to his best, as well as his decision to play on the LIV Tour, and more.
Analyzing hole location on No. 5 at Pinehurst
Analyzing hole location on No. 5 at Pinehurst
Johnson Wagner analyzes a number of hole locations on the fifth hole at Pinehurst No. 2 and the different ways to approach the challenging green ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open.
Rahm withdraws from the 2024 U.S. Open
Rahm withdraws from the 2024 U.S. Open
After consulting with his doctors, two-time major champion Jon Rahm announced that he is withdrawing from the 2024 U.S. Open with a foot injury.