Top News

U.S. Open - Preview Day One
Nick Dunlap returns to Pinehurst, still feels like he left Alabama teammates ‘hanging’
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Nelly Korda motivated, encouraged in first start since U.S. Women’s Open missed cut
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Whan: ‘We may be heading’ toward amateurs receiving U.S. Open prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_billplaschkeinterview_240612.jpg
Plaschke on West’s legacy, Lakers’ future
nbc_nas_iowapreview_240612.jpg
NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: Three things to watch
nbc_rbs_hrrateandaustinriley_240612.jpg
Concern of a ‘lost season’ for Austin Riley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Homa explains to Wagner his strategy at Pinehurst

June 12, 2024 03:01 PM
Max Homa joins Johnson Wagner to describe his excitement as he plays at Pinehurst for the first time and breaks down his strategy for the course as he gears up for his sixth U.S. Open appearance.
nbc_golf_maxhoma_240612.jpg
5:21
Homa explains to Wagner his strategy at Pinehurst
nbc_golf_droneviewback9_240612.jpg
7:53
See drone view of back nine at Pinehurst No. 2
nbc_golf_usgapresser_240612.jpg
22:25
USGA takes questions ahead of 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_dronefront9_240612.jpg
5:39
See the front nine of Pinehurst No. 2 from a drone
nbc_golf_paynestewart_240611.jpg
4:58
How the 1999 U.S. Open helped shape golf’s future
nbc_golf_tigerspeech_240611.jpg
5:18
Tiger receives Bob Jones Award ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_kaymer_240611.jpg
6:20
Kaymer discusses return to U.S. Open at Pinehurst
nbc_golf_wagner_240611.jpg
10:02
Analyzing hole location on No. 5 at Pinehurst
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmwithdraws_v2_240611.jpg
2:12
Rahm withdraws from the 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240611.jpg
15:21
Cantlay ‘checks a lot of boxes’ ahead of U.S. Open
