Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4
Relive the best shots from the fourth round of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open before play was suspended due to inclement weather at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Relive the best shots from the fourth round of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open before play was suspended due to inclement weather at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Relive the best shots and moments from third-round action of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Hiroyuki Fujita had a strong showing during Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open, shooting 4-under par to enter the weekend at 11-under overall.
Watch the top moments and highlights from Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Darren Clarke joins Roger Maltbie to discuss his passions off the golf course and analyze some of the action of the second round of the U.S. Senior Open.
Darren Clarke chats with Roger Maltbie about his second round at the 2024 U.S. Senior Open, reminisces his pair of victories at The Open and The Senior Open, and more.
Watch the top moments and highlights from Round 1 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Ernie Els discusses the layout of Newport Country Club — the site of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open — and explains why the course will provide a "different taste" for players in Rhode Island.
The Golf Central crew discusses how Rory McIlroy can overcome heartbreak after a dramatic finish at the U.S. Open. The 35 year-old missed two par putts inside of four feet, losing out on his fifth major title.