Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Cam Davis wins RMC for second time after Akshay Bhatia three-putts last
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
‘It sucks': Akshay Bhatia survives 97-yard drive, but three-putts last to miss RMC playoff
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Cameron Young snaps driver shaft, fails to win first PGA Tour event at Rocket Mortgage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_dowfinal_240630.jpg
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage2ehl_240630.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 2
nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardstg2reax_240630.jpg
Vingegaard ‘super happy’ with Tour de France start

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4

June 30, 2024 05:17 PM
Relive the best shots from the fourth round of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open before play was suspended due to inclement weather at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd4hl_240630.jpg
6:34
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd3hl_240629.jpg
11:01
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_fujitahl_240628.jpg
2:17
HLs: Fujita atop leaderboard at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd2hl_240628.jpg
14:48
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_clarkehappyhourpart2_240628.jpg
3:39
Clarke’s passions: Fishing and golf
nbc_golf_clarkehappyhourpart1_240628.jpg
7:28
Clarke reminisces on The Open, Senior Open wins
nbc_golf_pgachamp_240627.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_ernieelspresser_240625.jpg
2:42
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
nbc_golf_mcilroylatest_240618.jpg
5:17
McIlroy faces mental battle after U.S. Open loss
nbc_dps_mcilroystatement_240618__655776.jpg
8:35
Patrick: McIlroy should have spoken post U.S. Open
