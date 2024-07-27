Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from the finals at the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship, taking place at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from the finals at the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship, taking place at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
Relive the biggest moments and best shots from semifinals action at the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship, taking place at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss some of the big up-and-coming stars in the game of golf, including Blades Brown after the high school junior joined a historic club at the U.S. Junior Amateur.
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
Hear from U.S. Adaptive Open overall champions Bailey Bish and Kipp Popert, as the two discuss what it means to win the event.
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open, where Kipp Popert was crowned men's champion and Bailey Bish won the women's championship.
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
Learn about the moving story of Rose Veldman, a golfer who lost her legs in a 2010 Haiti earthquake when she sacrificed herself to save a young girl amid the devastation.
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas, where Kipp Popert leads after the second day of play.
Camaraderie on display at the U.S. Adaptive Open
As the third iteration of the U.S Adaptive Open plays out, USGA CEO Mike Whan joins Golf Today to discuss the positive atmosphere at Sand Creek Station and the importance of inclusion in growing the game of golf.
Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas, where Kipp Popert leads after the first day of play.