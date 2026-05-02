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2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
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Chase Sexton surprises field, self, with fastest time in Denver Supercross Qualification 1
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Ryder DiFrancesco tops the first Denver Supercross Qualification
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Smith inspired by Ferdinand’s Derby rail run
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Dart gets help from mom with Kentucky Derby fit
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Lukas’ memory lives on at Kentucky Derby

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kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia mud race 450 Chase Sexton.jpg
Chase Sexton surprises field, self, with fastest time in Denver Supercross Qualification 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 250 Ryder DiFrancesco.jpg
Ryder DiFrancesco tops the first Denver Supercross Qualification
  • Dan Beaver
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  • Dan Beaver
    ,

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Smith inspired by Ferdinand’s Derby rail run
nbc_horse_dartintv_260502.jpg
Dart gets help from mom with Kentucky Derby fit
nbc_horse_dwaynalukasfinal_260502.jpg
Lukas’ memory lives on at Kentucky Derby

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Watch Now

Bailey recalls Grindstone's thrilling Derby win

May 2, 2026 12:37 PM
Jerry Bailey discusses what it was like to be on top of Grindstone has he made his move up the field to win the Kentucky Derby.

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