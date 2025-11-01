Gstaad surges to win Juvenile Turf

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Denny Hamlin quickest of NASCAR Cup title contenders in Phoenix practice.
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Denny Hamlin quickest of NASCAR Cup title contenders in Phoenix practice.
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Gstaad surges to win Juvenile Turf
October 31, 2025 08:40 PM
Aidan O’Brien’s Gstaad impressed at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf in convincing fashion.
Latest Clips
02:00
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
02:00
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
07:51
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
01:59
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win
03:16
Ted Noffey outlasts Brant in Juvenile
03:33
Balantina rides rail to win Juvenile Fillies Turf
03:06
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
02:35
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
01:17
Bane’s slow start offers good ‘buy-low’ value
01:12
Kuminga ‘buying into role’ for GS Warriors
01:03
Rollins enjoying breakout season for Milwaukee
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
02:39
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense
05:04
Swift among RB injuries to watch for NFL Week 9
04:57
Take Edgecombe, 76ers vs Celtics in NBA Cup game
03:16
Can Samuel fill the McLaurin-sized void for WAS?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue