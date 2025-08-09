Deegan 'felt like himself again' at Ironman

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Atlanta Braves
Harris and Waldrep lead Braves past Marlins 7-1 as female umpire makes history
94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game
Notre Dame loses TE Kevin Bauman and RB Kedren Young to season-ending knee injuries
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Hunter Lawrence 02.jpg
Hunter Lawrence earns first Motocross win at Ironman; Jett Lawrence wins Moto 2 after Race 1 penalty
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Atlanta Braves
Harris and Waldrep lead Braves past Marlins 7-1 as female umpire makes history
94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game
Notre Dame loses TE Kevin Bauman and RB Kedren Young to season-ending knee injuries
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Hunter Lawrence 02.jpg
Hunter Lawrence earns first Motocross win at Ironman; Jett Lawrence wins Moto 2 after Race 1 penalty
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Deegan 'felt like himself again' at Ironman

August 9, 2025 04:44 PM
Haiden Deegan talks through his line choice that led to a dominant day at Ironman National and discusses how he "feels like himself again" now back atop the 250 podium.

Latest Clips

svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
02:12
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
16:18
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
03:41
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return
oly_gawph_championships_hezleyrivera_250808.jpg
06:17
Rivera rides top score on beam to Day 1 lead
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
04:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
03:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
08:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
02:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
03:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
03:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
nbc_roto_nolav2_250808.jpg
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
nbc_roto_warren_250808.jpg
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
nbc_roto_burrow_250808.jpg
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
nbc_roto_richardson_250808.jpg
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250808.jpg
13:54
McCourty advises Hunter to ‘focus on one position’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
mike_t.jpg
05:23
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
02:13
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
02:59
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
nbc_bte_brownspanthers_250808.jpg
01:51
What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_libertywings_250808.jpg
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
nbc_roto_coloradofutures_250808.jpg
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025