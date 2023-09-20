 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Plantation Course has reopening date after Maui wildfires
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_freeman_230920.jpg
Notre Dame’s 2023 Opponents: Ohio State’s sudden efficiency, Pittsburgh’s QB troubles, USC’s control issues

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_replayreview_230920.jpg
How the NFL can improve replay review
nbc_bfa_parkerondeionsanders_230920.jpg
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
nbc_bfa_parkerohtani_230920.jpg
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Plantation Course has reopening date after Maui wildfires
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_freeman_230920.jpg
Notre Dame’s 2023 Opponents: Ohio State’s sudden efficiency, Pittsburgh’s QB troubles, USC’s control issues

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_replayreview_230920.jpg
How the NFL can improve replay review
nbc_bfa_parkerondeionsanders_230920.jpg
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
nbc_bfa_parkerohtani_230920.jpg
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Italy vs. Uruguay, Rugby WC

September 20, 2023 01:55 PM
Relive the action as Italy battles with Uruguay at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.