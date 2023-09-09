 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_delpennstlitesv2_230909.1_1920x1080.jpg
Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen help No. 7 Penn State defeat Delaware 63-7
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open for first Grand Slam singles title at age 19
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Three
Minjee Lee rallies from six back to take 54-hole lead in Cincy

Top Clips

nbc_indy_lagunasecaqualhl_230909.jpg
Highlights: Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying
nbc_nas_xfinitykansas_230909.jpg
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Kansas
nbc_nas_nemechek_230909.jpg
Nemechek cements himself as Xfinity favorite

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_delpennstlitesv2_230909.1_1920x1080.jpg
Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen help No. 7 Penn State defeat Delaware 63-7
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open for first Grand Slam singles title at age 19
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Three
Minjee Lee rallies from six back to take 54-hole lead in Cincy

Top Clips

nbc_indy_lagunasecaqualhl_230909.jpg
Highlights: Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying
nbc_nas_xfinitykansas_230909.jpg
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Kansas
nbc_nas_nemechek_230909.jpg
Nemechek cements himself as Xfinity favorite

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: McElrea wins INDY NXT Laguna Seca, R1

September 9, 2023 05:41 PM
Watch extended highlights from Race 1 of the INDY NXT Grand Prix of Monterey at the WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca.