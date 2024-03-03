 Skip navigation
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Inclement weather suspends Cognizant final round
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Caitlin Clark passes ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich to break the NCAA DI scoring record

nbc_wcbb_caitlinclarkrecord_240303.jpg
Clark passes Maravich as NCAA scoring leader
oly_at_indoorworlds_coeintv.jpg
Coe talks long jump rule changes, T&F’s prestige
nbc_golf_skinnsintv_240303.jpg
Skinns wrestling with putter at Cognizant Classic

Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 1

March 3, 2024 01:45 PM
Watch highlights from the opening stage of the 2024 Paris-Nice, where riders took on a technical 157.7km route through Les Mureax.