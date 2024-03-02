 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Shinnecock Hills to host first U.S. Women’s Open, part of back-to-back opens
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Woods selected for Bob Jones Award, USGA’s highest honor
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-WORLD-INDOOR-2024
Grant Holloway extends 9-year win streak with world indoor hurdles title

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illinoiswisconsinhl_240302.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois tops Wisconsin
horses1.jpg
Emmanuel wins second straight Canadian Turf Stakes
nbc_golf_mcilroy_240302v2.jpg
McIlroy struggles after a tough lie from the water

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

MBB Highlights: UMass sneaks past Davidson

March 2, 2024 04:58 PM
Matt Cross scored a game-high 26 points and added five rebounds to lead UMass to a 69-67 victory over Davidson in Atlantic 10 action on Saturday.