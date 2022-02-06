 Skip navigation
Spiller paved way for black golfers in the PGA

February 5, 2022 08:17 PM
Bill Spiller was denied the opportunity to play on the PGA Tour and as a result he worked as a pioneer to help future black golfers gain entry into the PGA.
