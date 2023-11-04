 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
Xfinity Phoenix starting lineup: Sammy Smith claims pole
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Ryan: ‘The Closer’ of Gen X, Kevin Harvick’s career caps NASCAR’s most successful star era
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Tables turn on Notre Dame, turnovers costing No. 15 Irish in loss at Clemson

nbc_cfb_iowaostrengatd_231104.jpg
Ostrenga puts Iowa on the board with 3-yard TD
nbc_cfb_iowapuntblock_231104.jpg
Iowa blocks crucial punt against Northwestern
nbc_horse_laydenessay_231104.jpg
The birth of the Breeders’ Cup with Tim Layden

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Idiomatic holds on to win Breeders' Cup Distaff

November 4, 2023 05:28 PM
Brad Cox's big filly Idiomatic holds off the field in the final stretch to win the Breeders' Cup Distaff.