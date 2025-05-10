Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Laguna Seca

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Cooper Webb head shot.JPG
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 450, Round 17
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Screenshot 2025-05-10 at 9.13.59 PM.png
The improbable story of how Central Arkansas arrived at its first-ever NCAA men’s golf regional
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
Svechnikov, Andersen lead Hurricanes past Capitals 4-0 in Game 3 of 2nd-round playoff series

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
Four for Vanthoor: BMW poles again at Laguna Seca
nbc_imsa_altoe_250510.jpg
Altoe: Laguna Seca pole was ‘the lap of my life’
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
Will McIlroy comeback from 6 shots down at Truist?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Cooper Webb head shot.JPG
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 450, Round 17
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Screenshot 2025-05-10 at 9.13.59 PM.png
The improbable story of how Central Arkansas arrived at its first-ever NCAA men’s golf regional
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
Svechnikov, Andersen lead Hurricanes past Capitals 4-0 in Game 3 of 2nd-round playoff series

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
Four for Vanthoor: BMW poles again at Laguna Seca
nbc_imsa_altoe_250510.jpg
Altoe: Laguna Seca pole was ‘the lap of my life’
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
Will McIlroy comeback from 6 shots down at Truist?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Laguna Seca

May 10, 2025 07:08 PM
Watch highlights from the Michelin Pilot Challenge WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120.

Latest Clips

nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
01:21
Four for Vanthoor: BMW poles again at Laguna Seca
nbc_imsa_altoe_250510.jpg
01:04
Altoe: Laguna Seca pole was ‘the lap of my life’
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
02:51
Will McIlroy comeback from 6 shots down at Truist?
nbc_golf_gc_strakasound_250510.jpg
01:52
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
nbc_golf_gc_lowrysound_250510.jpg
01:56
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
nbc_sx_feature_250510.jpg
01:57
Supercross 2025 year in review: A season to savor
nbc_sx_erinjackson_250510.jpg
02:06
Olympic gold medalist Jackson takes in Supercross
2025myrtlebeachclassicrd3__930919.jpg
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistrd3_250510.jpg
08:42
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_newchepreview_250510.jpg
01:38
Will Newcastle be too much for Chelsea to handle?
nbc_pl_update_250510.jpg
20:02
PL Update: Aston Villa edge past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_salahfwafootballeroftheyear_250510.jpg
02:03
Can Salah keep up this prolific scoring pace?
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250510.jpg
02:02
Watkins describes ‘special’ record-breaking goal
nbc_pl_emeryintv_250510.jpg
05:57
Emery discusses significance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_bouavlpostgamediscussion_250510.jpg
05:41
Villa survive to stay in Champions League race
nbc_pl_bouavl_250510.jpg
09:51
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 36
nbc_pl_avlredcard1_250510.jpg
58
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
nbc_moto_webbftr_250510.jpg
04:33
How Webb is fueled by family, mental toughness
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v2_250510.jpg
02:03
Watkins nets Villa’s opener against Bournemouth
nbc_golf_coursedistance_250510.jpg
07:10
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
nbc_pl_pepintv_250510.jpg
01:53
Guardiola discusses ‘difficult’ draw with Saints
nbc_pl_fulhamveverton_250510.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_wolvesbrighton_250510.jpg
09:57
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_ipsvbrehl_250510.jpg
18:44
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. Brentford Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_soumc_250510.jpg
09:38
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Man City Matchweek 36
pep_2_copy.jpg
03:02
Man City’s draw with Saints is an ‘awful result’
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250510.jpg
01:37
Gruda’s chip doubles Brighton’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_250510.jpg
01:33
Beto blasts Everton 3-1 up over Fulham
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_250510.jpg
01:52
Keane puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_evertongoal_250510.jpg
01:25
Mykolenko’s deflected effort brings Everton level