 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_vanderbiltvsbamasegment_241005.jpg
Alabama’s defense is a ‘concern’ after Vandy loss
nbc_cfb_michvswash_blockedfg_241005.jpg
Michigan’s Graham blocks Washington’s field goal
nbc_cfb_michvswash_edwardstd_241005.jpg
Edwards gets loose for 39-yard touchdown run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_vanderbiltvsbamasegment_241005.jpg
Alabama’s defense is a ‘concern’ after Vandy loss
nbc_cfb_michvswash_blockedfg_241005.jpg
Michigan’s Graham blocks Washington’s field goal
nbc_cfb_michvswash_edwardstd_241005.jpg
Edwards gets loose for 39-yard touchdown run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tuttle finds Loveland for TD to put Michigan ahead

October 5, 2024 09:37 PM
After scrambling and looking for options, Jake Tuttle finds Michigan TE Colston Loveland to put the Wolverines ahead against the Washington Huskies early in the third quarter.