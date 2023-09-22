 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start Sit Decisions: Joshua Kelley Rebound
NCAA Football: Western Kentucky at Ohio State
From the classroom to the field: A week in the life of Ohio State O-Lineman Donovan Jackson
Anthony Nesty
Anthony Nesty to become first Black U.S. Olympic swimming head coach

Top Clips

USATSI_21121451_copy.jpg
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_230922.jpg
Not ejecting 49ers’ Williams is ‘laughable’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_230922.jpg
49ers are in ‘fantastic shape’ with Brock Purdy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start Sit Decisions: Joshua Kelley Rebound
NCAA Football: Western Kentucky at Ohio State
From the classroom to the field: A week in the life of Ohio State O-Lineman Donovan Jackson
Anthony Nesty
Anthony Nesty to become first Black U.S. Olympic swimming head coach

Top Clips

USATSI_21121451_copy.jpg
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_230922.jpg
Not ejecting 49ers’ Williams is ‘laughable’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_230922.jpg
49ers are in ‘fantastic shape’ with Brock Purdy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kang buries birdie from well off green on No. 13

September 22, 2023 06:46 AM
Danielle Kang buries a birdie from distance off the green on the Par 4 No. 13, but Celine Boutier answers in kind for Europe to halve the hole.