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MLB: Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
Fantasy baseball draft values for 2026: Why Mick Abel, Jordan Lawlar, more are worth targeting
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Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Tyler Reddick
Budding NASCAR powerhouse team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan just needs short track magic

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Mannix: Luka, Lakers ‘best story’ in NBA right now
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Cubs’ Suzuki (knee) to miss opening day
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Is North Carolina a ‘desirable job’ anymore?

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Durant passes MJ on NBA's all-time scorers list

March 23, 2026 02:28 PM
Eric Samulski discusses Kevin Durant's historic performance on Saturday to jump past Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time leading scorers list.

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