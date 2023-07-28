Kos rallies to upset Murphy in 200m backstroke

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Betting the NFL: The Wide Receiver Markets
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Xfinity races to air on CW Network starting in 2025
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2023 Tight End PPR Rankings: Hello, Hockenson
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
Haiyang smashes world record in 200m breaststroke
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Betting the NFL: The Wide Receiver Markets
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Xfinity races to air on CW Network starting in 2025
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2023 Tight End PPR Rankings: Hello, Hockenson
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
Haiyang smashes world record in 200m breaststroke
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kos rallies to upset Murphy in 200m backstroke
July 28, 2023 08:14 AM
Ryan Murphy’s season’s best was only enough to take silver, just behind a great performance from Hungary’s Hubert Kos, who won gold ahead of the American favorite.
Close Ad