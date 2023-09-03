Lambert-Smith scores second TD of game vs. WVU

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
Jang ‘had no clue’ career-best round was coming
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
Jang ‘had no clue’ career-best round was coming
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lambert-Smith scores second TD of game vs. WVU
September 2, 2023 09:43 PM
Drew Allar lofts a pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who jumps up in the back of the end zone to score his second touchdown of the game, giving Penn State a two-score lead vs. West Virginia.
Close Ad