ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait
TOTO Japan Classic - Round Three
Hataoka maintains share of LPGA lead entering finale in Japan
Tennessee v Alabama
Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Tony Dungy among those NASCAR Cup crew chiefs study

nbc_pl_fulmu_postgame_231104.jpg
Fernandes saves the day for Man United v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_fernandesgoal_231104.jpg
Fernandes lifts Man United ahead of Fulham
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd3hl_231104.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait
TOTO Japan Classic - Round Three
Hataoka maintains share of LPGA lead entering finale in Japan
Tennessee v Alabama
Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Tony Dungy among those NASCAR Cup crew chiefs study

nbc_pl_fulmu_postgame_231104.jpg
Fernandes saves the day for Man United v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_fernandesgoal_231104.jpg
Fernandes lifts Man United ahead of Fulham
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd3hl_231104.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Levito's free program clinches France GP win

November 4, 2023 10:03 AM
Isabeau Levito's third-place finish in the free skate was enough to win the Grand Prix de France for her first GP win.