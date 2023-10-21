Skip navigation
Top News
Joey Logano going to backup car after Homestead crash
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Buhai, Minjee Lee share 54-hole lead at BMW Ladies in Korea
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wissa puts Brentford 1-0 in front against Burnley
Haaland rockets Man City 2-0 in front of Brighton
Murphy volleys Newcastle in front of Palace
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Malinin approaches career-best in short program
October 21, 2023 09:12 AM
Ilia Malinin registers a score of 104.06 points, the second-best total of his international career, to lead the men's competition at Skate America following the short program.
