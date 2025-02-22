 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Richmond v Saint Joseph
Reynolds scores 25 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 78-62
SX 2025 Rd 06 Detroit Kevin Moranz.JPG
Kevin Moranz works his way incrementally up the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_villavschelsea_250222.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 26
rasheerflemingcomp.jpg
Highlights: Fleming shows out against Richmond
nbc_cbb_stjoecoach_250222.jpg
Lange: Saint Joseph’s needs ‘to just keep chasing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Richmond v Saint Joseph
Reynolds scores 25 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 78-62
SX 2025 Rd 06 Detroit Kevin Moranz.JPG
Kevin Moranz works his way incrementally up the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_villavschelsea_250222.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 26
rasheerflemingcomp.jpg
Highlights: Fleming shows out against Richmond
nbc_cbb_stjoecoach_250222.jpg
Lange: Saint Joseph’s needs ‘to just keep chasing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: St. Joseph's holds Richmond at bay

February 22, 2025 02:45 PM
St Joseph's opens a big lead in the first half and never looks back, beating Richmond in Philadelphia.