 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Connecticut
Karaban leads UConn to 72-66 win over No. 20 Marquette
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Michigan
No. 13 Maryland tops No. 17 Michigan 71-65, giving Michigan State at least share of Big Ten title
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Olsen, Iowa blow it open early and cruise to win over Wisconsin in Big Ten women’s tourney

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marylandmichigan_250305.jpg
Highlights: Maryland beats Michigan in Ann Arbor
nbc_wcbb_wisconsiniowa_250305.jpg
Highlights: Iowa rolls over Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_iowa_olsenintv_250305.jpg
Olsen all smiles after Iowa beats Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Connecticut
Karaban leads UConn to 72-66 win over No. 20 Marquette
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Michigan
No. 13 Maryland tops No. 17 Michigan 71-65, giving Michigan State at least share of Big Ten title
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Olsen, Iowa blow it open early and cruise to win over Wisconsin in Big Ten women’s tourney

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marylandmichigan_250305.jpg
Highlights: Maryland beats Michigan in Ann Arbor
nbc_wcbb_wisconsiniowa_250305.jpg
Highlights: Iowa rolls over Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_iowa_olsenintv_250305.jpg
Olsen all smiles after Iowa beats Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: UConn holds off Marquette

March 6, 2025 12:00 AM
In a physical, dramatic game, UConn added to its resume with a late-season victory over Marquette.