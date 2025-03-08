 Skip navigation
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round Three
Stress-free round lifts Collin Morikawa to Bay Hill lead
AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix
NASCAR’s penalty to Austin Cindric wasn’t enough for some Cup drivers
Syndication: Argus Leader
Brooklyn Meyer has double-double, No. 25 South Dakota State women reach Summit final

nbc_pl_update_250308.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest edge past Man City
nbc_cbb_rhoadesintv_250308.jpg
PSU ‘left the noise at the door’ in upset victory
nbc_cbb_valentineintv_250308.jpg
Valentine: LUC built on ‘mindset’ and ‘mentality’

HLs: Maryland downs Northwestern on Senior Day

March 8, 2025 05:20 PM
Maryland got the win over Northwestern behind a double-double from Julian Reese, who celebrated his Senior Day in front of the Terrapin faithful.