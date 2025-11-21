Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico

Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
College Football Week 13 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Florida vs Tennessee, Pitt vs Georgia Tech, Ohio State!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
2025 College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13 Top 25: Oklahoma upsets Alabama! SEC, ACC, and Big 12 heat up!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
College Football Week 13 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Florida vs Tennessee, Pitt vs Georgia Tech, Ohio State!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
2025 College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13 Top 25: Oklahoma upsets Alabama! SEC, ACC, and Big 12 heat up!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
November 20, 2025 09:35 PM
The Cornhuskers got off to a quick start and then held on in the first day of action at the Hall of Fame Classic.
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
02:00
Highlights: Washington outlasts Southern in 2OT
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
05:00
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA
01:12
Lloyd, Arizona add to resume with UCLA win
04:56
Highlights: USC pulls away from Illinois State
02:02
Is this freshman class the greatest ever?
04:52
Kareem shares his memories of Walton
01:41
Rice celebrates triple-double with USC teammates
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’
01:55
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
03:50
Nuggets vs Rockets: Who takes the No. 2 seed?
03:31
How will Hawks handle Young amid team’s hot start?
11:09
Examining impact of NBA’s evolution on injuries
03:22
USA vs. World format makes ASG ‘competitive’
07:10
Is Porter Jr. being ‘undervalued’ with Nets?
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
01:33
Fantasy outlook for Giants QB Dart if he returns
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
06:16
Giannis reflects on 2013 draft, Bucks’ rookie year
01:27
Adebayo has had a ‘shooting revolution’ this year
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
01:35
How Zion’s return positively impacted Queen
04:54
Maye, Stafford have high fantasy upside in Week 12
01:45
Don’t start Vikings’ McCarthy in fantasy this week
07:20
Avoid starting RBs Williams, Jeanty in Week 12
04:12
Bet on Collins, Mills to have big games vs. Bills
04:35
Be wary of Worthy, Tucker, Hockenson in Week 12
