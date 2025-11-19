 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Champions Classic-Kansas at Duke
Cameron Boozer scores 18 points as No. 5 Duke outlasts No. 24 Kansas 78-66
NCAA Basketball: Champions Classic-Michigan State at Kentucky
No. 17 Michigan State gets an unexpected 3-point barrage to beat No. 12 Kentucky
MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
White Sox acquire left-hander Chris Murphy in a trade with the Red Sox

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lebronanalysis_251119.jpg
LeBron’s dedication, longevity a testament to self
nbc_nba_pg_bookerintv_251118.jpg
Booker talks Suns’ ‘get better everyday mindset’
nbc_nba_pg_dillonbrooksintv_251118.jpg
Brooks on Suns’ energy in win over Trail Blazers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Champions Classic-Kansas at Duke
Cameron Boozer scores 18 points as No. 5 Duke outlasts No. 24 Kansas 78-66
NCAA Basketball: Champions Classic-Michigan State at Kentucky
No. 17 Michigan State gets an unexpected 3-point barrage to beat No. 12 Kentucky
MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
White Sox acquire left-hander Chris Murphy in a trade with the Red Sox

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lebronanalysis_251119.jpg
LeBron’s dedication, longevity a testament to self
nbc_nba_pg_bookerintv_251118.jpg
Booker talks Suns’ ‘get better everyday mindset’
nbc_nba_pg_dillonbrooksintv_251118.jpg
Brooks on Suns’ energy in win over Trail Blazers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Washington outlasts Southern in 2OT

November 19, 2025 12:55 AM
The Huskies and Jaguars combine to shoot 84 free throws as Washington gets the victory at home to get their fourth win in five games.

Related Videos

kiyan.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
nbc_cbb_marylandvmarquette_251115.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
nbc_nba_buzzwilliamsint_251115.jpg
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
nbc_cbb_pennstvlasalle_251115.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
nbc_cbb_clemson_gt_251115.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_251114.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_arizplayerintv_251114.jpg
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_lloydintv_251114.jpg
01:12
Lloyd, Arizona add to resume with UCLA win
usc_mpx.jpg
04:56
Highlights: USC pulls away from Illinois State
nbc_cbb_freshmenreportv2_251114.jpg
02:02
Is this freshman class the greatest ever?
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_kareemintv_251114.jpg
04:52
Kareem shares his memories of Walton
nbc_cbb_uscpostgameintvs_251114.jpg
01:41
Rice celebrates triple-double with USC teammates
nbc_cbb_bittlehlintv_251112.jpg
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
nbc_cbb_sdsvore_251112.jpg
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
nbc_cbb_htboldpredictions_251112.jpg
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
td_up_cbb_251112.jpg
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
nbc_cbb_wvuhodgeintv_251112.jpg
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
nbc_cbb_colboyleintv_251112.jpg
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_ucfdawkinsintv_251112.jpg
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
nbc_cbb_utahjensenintv_251112.jpg
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
nbc_cbb_okstlutzintv_251111.jpg
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
nbc_cbb_cincymillerintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
nbc_cbb_ksutangintv_251111.jpg
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
nbc_cbb_tcudixonintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
nbc_nba_azuclatdup_251111.jpg
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
nbc_cbb_asuhurleyintv_251111.jpg
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’
nbc_cbb_houstonsampsonintv_251111.jpg
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’
nbc_cbb_isuotzelbergerintv_251111.jpg
06:19
Continuity on Otzelberger’s side at Iowa State
nbc_cbb_ttumccaslandintv_251111.jpg
08:16
McCasland, TTU want more after Elite Eight run

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_lebronanalysis_251119.jpg
04:10
LeBron’s dedication, longevity a testament to self
nbc_nba_pg_bookerintv_251118.jpg
03:22
Booker talks Suns’ ‘get better everyday mindset’
nbc_nba_pg_dillonbrooksintv_251118.jpg
01:47
Brooks on Suns’ energy in win over Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_utahvslal_251118.jpg
02:00
HLs: Lakers beat Jazz in James’ season debut
nbc_nba_grizzliesspurs_digitalhit_251118.jpg
02:08
Spurs can be ‘special’ as depth shines vs Memphis
barnes_dunk.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Spurs bury Grizzlies with 11-0 run
nbc_nba_gsworlando_251118(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic overcome Curry to beat Warriors
nbc_nba_detatl_251118(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pistons win 11 straight, top Hawks
nbc_nba_bosbkn_251118(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Brown leads Celtics over Nets
nbc_nba_memvssas_barnesintv_251118.jpg
04:02
Barnes: Spurs working as a ‘collective’ to win
nbc_nba_memvssas_sasanalysis_251118.jpg
02:34
Fox, Barnes take over for Spurs against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_memvssas_foxintv_251118.jpg
01:44
Fox: Barnes ‘carried us through’ to win vs MEM
nbc_nba_memvssas_curryrecord_251118.jpg
01:18
Curry leaps Carter on NBA all-time scoring list
nbc_soccer_usmnturuguayhls_251118.jpg
11:22
Highlights: USMNT vs. Uruguay (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoalfivev2_251118.jpg
01:26
Tessmann gets first International goal vs. Uruguay
nbc_soccer_uruguaygoalone_251118.jpg
01:01
De Arrascaeta’s stunner gets Uruguay on the board
nbc_soccer_usagoalfour_251118.jpg
01:20
Luna slots U.S. into 4-0 advantage over Uruguay
nbc_nba_memvssas_sandboxsegv2_251118.jpg
02:19
Breaking down how Suns help isolate Booker
nbc_nba_memvssas_lebronsreturn_251118.jpg
05:38
What LeBron’s return will mean for Lakers
nbc_soccer_usagoalthree_251118.jpg
01:27
Freeman nets his second, USMNT’s third v. Uruguay
nbc_soccer_usagoaltwo_251118.jpg
01:22
Freeman heads in USMNT’s second goal vs. Uruguay
nbc_soccer_usagoalone_251118.jpg
02:12
Berhalter’s strike puts USMNT up 1-0 over Uruguay
nbc_rbs_jamorant_251118.jpg
01:48
Morant injury adds to Grizzlies’ early-season woes
nbc_rbs_giannis_251118.jpg
01:51
Giannis loss may affect fantasy value of teammates
nbc_roto_michaelpexinjr_251118.jpg
01:26
Falcons dealing with ‘huge injury fiasco’
nbc_roto_jamarrchase_251118.jpg
01:25
Chase’s absence leaves ‘huge gap’ for Bengals
nbc_roto_tyrodtaylor_251118.jpg
01:32
Taylor to provide ‘more pass volume’ for Jets
nbc_roto_georgepickens_251118.jpg
01:37
Pickens, Lamb feasting in Cowboys’ offense
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage