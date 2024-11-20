Skip navigation
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians trade right-handed reliever Eli Morgan to Cubs for minor league OF Alfonsin Rosario
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians trade right-handed reliever Eli Morgan to Cubs for minor league OF Alfonsin Rosario
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Badgers 'on the rise' with Tonje leading the way
November 20, 2024 05:05 PM
Robbie Hummel dives into the Wisconsin's early-season success, examining how the Badgers' offense has stepped up and why John Tonje looks like a major steal from the transfer portal.
