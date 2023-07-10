 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

160524 TDF
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiverd1hl_230710.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

160524 TDF
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiverd1hl_230710.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Morgan's legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019

July 10, 2023 07:52 PM
Relive Alex Morgan's five-goal bonanza in the USWNT's historic 13-0 dismantling of Thailand in the group stages of the 2019 Women's World Cup.