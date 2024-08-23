 Skip navigation
Top News

BMW Championship - Round Two
Adam Scott builds three-shot lead at BMW with eye on Tour Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
Zane Smith, Trackhouse Racing will part ways after 2024 season
GOLF: AUG 23 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
BMW Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

McDowell.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
bmwround2hl.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tourpressures_240823.jpg
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?

Watch Now

Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins

August 23, 2024 07:50 PM
After being forced to start in the race in the back due to an unapproved adjustment, Austin Hill gets collected in a wreck on Lap 1 after a chain reaction followed Jeremy Clements spinning on the apron at Daytona.
nbc_nas_daytonaxfinity_lap1crash_240823.jpg
4:39
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
McDowell.jpg
10:30
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
nbc_nas_daytonapreview_240822.jpg
4:55
Cup Series has plenty on the line at Daytona
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_daytona_240821.jpg
1:42
NASCAR at Daytona as race to the playoffs heats up
redd.jpg
14:18
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
nbc_nas_michiganhl_240818.jpg
18:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_gibbs_240819.jpg
0:59
Gibbs extends Cup playoff cushion after Michigan
nbc_nas_busch_240819.jpg
1:34
Busch: Michigan is ‘how we would expect to run’
nbc_nas_byron_240819.jpg
0:51
Byron relives final restart after finishing second
nbc_nas_reddick_240819.jpg
1:29
Reddick dedicates win to racing legend Bloomquist
nbc_nas_lajoie_240819.jpg
3:03
Lajoie flips on the backstretch at Michigan
nbc_nas_turn4crash_240819.jpg
3:42
Larson’s spin collects multiple playoff hopefuls
nbc_nas_xfincreedint_240817.jpg
2:15
Creed sets series record for runner-ups before win
xfin_michigan.jpg
18:47
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinsiegwreck_240817.jpg
2:54
Sieg upside down after Kvapil spins at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinallgaierint_240817.jpg
1:09
Allgaier scores first Xfinity win at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinalanwreck_240817.jpg
2:38
Alan gets loose and into Dye, Burton at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinherbstwreck_240817.jpg
4:21
Herbst crashes hard jockeying for position
nbc_nas_qualloganoint_240817.jpg
2:09
Logano: ‘I shouldn’t have done what I did’
nbc_nas_qualdillonint_240817.jpg
5:52
Dillon unpacks week since Richmond win, penalty
nbc_nas_xfinityquals_240816.jpg
6:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_michigan_240815.jpg
1:41
Richmond fallout impacts Michigan playoff picture
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
13:21
Burton: Dillon punishment affects the entire field
nbc_nas_naspodregseasontitle_240814.jpg
4:41
Michigan, Daytona, Darlington cap regular season
nbc_nas_naspodoptiontires_240814.jpg
5:48
Should NASCAR take the option tire to every track?
nbc_nas_creditone_240811.jpg
2:49
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_240811.jpg
16:53
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_hamlin_240811.jpg
2:25
Hamlin: “Absolutely a line was crossed”
nbc_nas_loganointrv_240811.jpg
1:02
Logano after Cook Out 400: ‘It’s a bunch of B.S.’
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_240811.jpg
1:23
Dillon: ‘Sometimes, you just got to have it’
