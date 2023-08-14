 Skip navigation
Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_oher_230814.jpg
Oher’s stunning allegations against Tuohy family
nbc_bfa_collegefootball_230814.jpg
CFB’s realignment benefitting schools, not players
nbc_bfa_harden_230814.jpg
Harden is the fool for believing Morey

Watch Now

Chastain content to fly under the radar at Indy

August 14, 2023 02:14 PM
Ross Chastain recaps his 17th-place finish on the Indianapolis Road Course and explains why he doesn't mind flying under the radar since he's already firmly entrenched in the playoffs thanks to his Nashville victory.
nbc_nas_namwatkins_230814.jpg
5:05
Who could steal a playoff spot at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_rossintv_230814.jpg
2:31
Chastain content to fly under the radar at Indy
nbc_nas_nambubble_230814.jpg
4:59
Suarez, Elliott suffer missed opportunities
nbc_nas_nammcdowellv2_230814.jpg
5:28
McDowell’s win as straightforward as it gets
nbc_nas_cupkosteckiintv_230814.jpg
1:17
Kostecki wishes he didn’t crash in qualifying
nbc_nas_cupkobayashiintv_230814.jpg
1:44
Kobayashi 33rd in first career Cup start
nbc_nas_cupmikeintv_230814.jpg
2:44
Rockenfeller hard on himself after penalty
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230813.jpg
5:36
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls McDowell’s Indy win
nbc_nas_creditone_230813.jpg
3:05
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_mcdowelllongintv_230813.jpg
5:32
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230813.jpg
1:48
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’
nbc_nas_cupsuarezintv_230813.jpg
1:24
Suarez thwarted by hose issue on pit road
nbc_nas_cupchaseintv_230813.jpg
1:06
Elliott second to mistake-free McDowell
nbc_nas_cupwinnerintv_230813.jpg
2:33
McDowell puts on perfect performance at Indy
nbc_nas_cuphl_230813.jpg
9:48
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series on IMS Road Course
nbc_nas_cupcrash1_230813.jpg
0:52
Logano pinches Haley off track, into tire barrier
nbc_nas_xfinityexthl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at The Brickyard
nbc_nas_tygibbsintv_230_1920x1080_2254683715909.jpg
1:42
Gibbs’ first win of season comes at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_reddickintvv2_230812.jpg
4:22
Reddick looks to defend win on IMS Road Course
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at IMS
nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230812.jpg
1:11
Suarez claims pole position for Cup at IMS
nbc_nas_keselowskiintv_230812.jpg
6:44
Keselowski enjoying next evolution of career
nbc_nas_pennzoilqhl_230812.jpg
8:45
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at IMS
nbc_nas_ajpostqintv_230812.jpg
1:57
Allmendinger on Xfinity pole at IMS Road Course
nbc_nas_diffeysvgintv_230812.jpg
20:19
Van Gisbergen’s ‘perfect scenario’ with Trackhouse
nbc_nas_tsport200hl_230811.jpg
12:26
Highlights: Majeski wins NASCAR Truck race at IRP
nbc_nas_75momentsgordon_230811.jpg
2:59
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Gordon’s IMS win
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_indy_230811.jpg
1:39
Cup playoff spots on the line in Indianapolis
nbc_nascar_mm_internationalfield_230810.jpg
6:22
NASCAR showcasing international talent
nbc_nascar_mm_bubblebattle_230810.jpg
6:19
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle
