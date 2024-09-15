 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
nbc_pl_powermoment_240915__874969.jpg
Alex Palou effectively clinches third IndyCar title after loose seat belt for Will Power
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonzhang_240915.jpg
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
nbc_pl_2robearle_240915.jpg
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
nbc_pl_powermoment_240915__874969.jpg
Alex Palou effectively clinches third IndyCar title after loose seat belt for Will Power
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonzhang_240915.jpg
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
nbc_pl_2robearle_240915.jpg
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney

September 15, 2024 03:29 PM
Kyle Busch goes around in the bus stop just one lap into the Go Bowling at the Glen, and Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, among other Cup Series playoff contenders are involved at Watkins Glen.
Up Next
nbc_nas_cupwatglen_240915.jpg
3:00
Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney
Now Playing
nbc_nas_watkinsglenhl_240914.jpg
19:00
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_zilischraceintv_240914.jpg
1:52
Zilisch’s Xfinity debut ends with emotional win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creedintv_240914.jpg
0:57
Creed: ‘I could be mad’ about 2nd, but ‘I’m happy’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_crash1_240914.jpg
1:20
Multiple Xfinity cars wreck late at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
chastain.jpg
12:05
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lagano_intv_240913v2.jpg
4:47
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
Now Playing
Cindric.jpg
1:40
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascanallatl_240910.jpg
3:57
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_240908.jpg
18:27
Logano advances to Round of 12 with Atlanta win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_240908.jpg
18:30
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_240908.jpg
1:06
Blaney ‘proud of the effort’ to recover for third
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_240908.jpg
1:14
Bell: Drivers need to ‘celebrate’ Atlanta race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_suarez_240908.jpg
1:24
Suarez ‘happy’ but ‘not satisfied’ with second
Now Playing
nbc_nas_logano_240908.jpg
2:01
‘Incredible execution’ leads Logano to Atlanta win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_otfinish_240908.jpg
3:40
Logano powers to Atlanta win as field wrecks in OT
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneytruex_240908.jpg
2:15
Trouble for playoff drivers Blaney, Truex Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jhncrash_240908.jpg
1:21
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_240908.jpg
2:18
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chandlerintrv_240907.jpg
0:55
Smith post-Atlanta: ‘Could have been more selfish’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_240907.jpg
15:48
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_heimintrv_240907.jpg
1:03
Heim recounts decision to push Hill at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hillintrv_240907.jpg
2:00
Hill’s win at Atlanta ‘didn’t come easy’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bigone_240907.jpg
2:17
Side drafting at Atlanta leads to Xfinity big one
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayercrash_240907.jpg
3:04
Mayer’s car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_atlcupquals_240907.jpg
8:00
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_240907.jpg
0:32
Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jesselove_240907.jpg
1:12
Love scores fourth-career Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atl_240905.jpg
1:55
NASCAR takes to Atlanta for opening playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_briscoeboswelldarlingtonintv_240906.jpg
6:06
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
Now Playing