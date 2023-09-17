Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race Round of 16 playoff cutoff.
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty go through the field to review the action during the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol, where the Round of 12 field was set following the elimination of four drivers.
Truex Jr. avoids playoff elimination at Bristol
Martin Truex Jr. reviews his effort following a "fighting night" at Bristol after a 19th-place finish, good enough to advance to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs on points.
Harvick’s last Bristol race ends with elimination
Kevin Harvick says the No. 4 team "missed by a mile" at Bristol after being eliminated in the Round of 16 after being "hit or miss" all season long.
Wallace invokes Gauff after advancing to Rd. of 12
A "mentally exhausted" Bubba Wallace says the boos just add "fuel to the fire" after advancing to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs during a "career year," and thanks the fans that still believe.
Hamlin eggs on Bristol crowd after playoff victory
"Everybody likes a winner" remarks a flippant Denny Hamlin amid a chorus of boos at Bristol Motor Speedway following his Round of 16 win to automatically advance to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race Round of 16 playoff cutoff.
Logano’s hopes of moving to Round of 12 take hit
During a restart to begin the final stage at Bristol, Corey LaJoie loses control, slides up the race track, and collects playoff driver Joey Logano, who suffers heavy left-rear damage, sending his car to the garage.
Highlights: Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Bristol
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Dale Jr leads 47 laps in Xfinity return at Bristol
Despite ending his day in the infield care center after his car caught fire, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recaps his night in the Xfinity race at Bristol and "couldn't believe" he led 47 laps.
Allgaier ‘speechless’ after Xfinity win at Bristol
Justin Allgaier starts the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway, and he discusses the 'nerve-racking' pit strategy that helped propel the No. 7 to the front late in the race.
Hill’s Bristol race ends after contact with Creed
Xfinity Series regular-season champion Austin Hill's day at Bristol ends early after contact with teammate Sheldon Creed sends the No. 21 into the inside wall.
Berry, Mayer, Jones get collected in Bristol wreck
Josh Berry washes up the race track into his teammate Sam Mayer, sending both drivers around and collecting Brandon Jones in the closing laps of stage 2 of the Xfinity Series race at Bristol.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
Watch highlights for the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Bristol
Christopher Bell will lead the field to green at Bristol, and he praises his team for "doing an amazing job" in qualifying after claiming his third-straight NASCAR Cup Series pole.
Highlights: Heim wins Bristol Truck race
Watch the action from the NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Corey Heim punched his ticket to the championship race at Phoenix with his third win of the season.
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Busch’s Bristol sweep
Relive Kyle Busch's NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2010.
Truex Jr. could make wrong kind of playoff history
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Martin Truex Jr. could become the first regular season champion to not advance to the Round of 12.
What can Cup drivers expect at Bristol?
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty, and Nate Ryan predict what NASCAR Cup Series drivers can expect during the Round of 16 playoff elimination race at Bristol, where the only thing assured is unpredictability.
Truex, Wallace, Stenhouse Jr., McDowell at risk
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty, and Nate Ryan review the Darlington and Kansas results, how they changed the current playoff standings, and those that sit below the cutline ahead of the Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol.
Custer previews Xfinity playoff opener at Bristol
Cole Custer joins Nate Ryan to preview his special Bristol paint scheme to honor Kevin Harvick, how he's leaned on the future Hall of Famer for guidance, and shares his outlook for the Xfinity Round of 12 playoff opener.
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Phoenix
Parker Kligerman recaps the penultimate race of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series from Phoenix Raceway.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, and Dale Jarrett select their winners and losers from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 playoff race at Kansas Speedway, including Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano.
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
Martin Truex Jr., the regular season champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, sits below the cutline ahead of the Round of 16 cutoff race at Bristol and is in danger or not advancing in the playoffs after Kansas.
How will Round of 16 results affect Hamlin?
Motormouths delves into Denny Hamlin's runner-up finish at Kansas, and the current state of his mental psyche after largely dominating the first two Round of 16 playoff races despite having mostly nothing to show for it.
Reddick Kansas win raises 23XI Racing expectations
Rick Allen, Dale Jarrett, and Jeff Burton, discuss Tyler Reddick's performance at Kansas Speedway following his Round of 16 playoff win, with Jarrett crediting 23XI Racing for the speed they brought to the weekend.
Larson falls off after Daniel’s strategy decision
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte dissect Cliff Daniel's strategy decision to not take tires at Kansas, which became the turning point of the race, and how it negatively impacted Kyle Larson, and eventually, Denny Hamlin.
Strategy calls set up exciting Kansas finish in OT
The Kansas Cup playoff race came down to a final restart in OT, with Tyler Reddick making the right calls to win the race. Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte analyze the strategy calls that created such a thrilling capper.
Kansas postseason race spells playoff trouble
Outside of maybe 2016, nearly every Kansas postseason race has created issues for playoff drivers. Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte discuss what makes the 1.5-mile circuit such a treacherous wild-card track.