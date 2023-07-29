Watch Now
Karam 'chasing stock car dream' after Road America
Sage Karam came home fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America, describing the feeling of racing for the win and his hopes of racing full-time in the series.
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
After finishing third in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America, Austin Hill describes why this feels like a win and the "treacherous" track conditions on the final overtime restart.
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America
Riley Herbst recaps his day in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America after recovering from an early incident with John Hunter Nemechek to finish fifth.
Karam ‘chasing stock car dream’ after Road America
Sage Karam came home fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America, describing the feeling of racing for the win and his hopes of racing full-time in the series.
Kligerman gaining momentum after runner-up finish
Following a second-place finish at Road America, Parker Kligerman cites the positive adjustments made to the car that put him in great position on the final restart.
Mayer recaps dramatic OT restart at Road America
Sam Mayer's first NASCAR Xfinity win did not come easy, having to battle Justin Allgaier, Sage Karam and others on the final overtime restart at Road America, but he credits his team and the importance of track position.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Road America
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Mayer wins at Road America in dramatic fashion
Sam Mayer survives a dramatic overtime restart during the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America to score his first career win.
Nemechek goes for wild ride at Road America
John Hunter Nemechek suffers major damage to his race car after going for a wild ride in the grass at Road America.
C. Smith suffers hard lick after losing brakes
Chandler Smith suffers a hard lick after a brake rotor failure forced him to use the wall to attempt to slow the car down at Road America.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
Tyler Reddick previews a "very exciting weekend" at Richmond Raceway after securing his first Cup Series pole of the season.
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America
Watch the qualifying action from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Hamlin more than feuds; a ‘future Hall of Famer’
The spotlight loves Denny Hamlin, one of NASCAR's most intense racers -- and one of its best, establishing himself as a 'future Hall of Famer' despite his many feuds.
Heated emotions could mean fireworks at Richmond
Dustin Long previews the top storylines for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, from the heated emotions post-Pocono to outlooks for Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and those on the playoff bubble.
NASCAR 75th anniversary 1986: Waltrip v. Earnhardt
Look back at the iconic February 23, 1986 race at Richmond where Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt collide in a race ending crash.
Should Larson race Hamlin differently post-Pocono?
Dave Burns, Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett reassess the controversy between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson at Pocono and discuss where the two drivers may go from here.
Eyes on Martin Truex Jr., Toyota entering Richmond
Dave Burns, Nate Ryan, and Dale Jarrett preview the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, highlighting Joe Gibbs Racing's recent performance entering the weekend as well as other drivers to watch.
Cup Series playoff cutline couldn’t be much closer
Dave Burns, Nate Ryan, and Dale Jarrett break down the current playoff cutline, detailing which drivers they believe are in better shape than others over the final five regular-season races.
Will Elliott be on outside looking in of playoffs?
Marty Snider, Steve Letarte, and Steve Letarte analyze the current NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture with only five races remaining in the regular season.
NASCAR Cup Series tempers boil over at Pocono
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte broach the "cauldron of hate" that Pocono has become following run-ins between Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie, and Ty Dillon and Chase Briscoe.
Hamlin’s 50th Cup win not without controversy
Jeff Burton believes that Denny Hamlin did something wrong by using every bit of track and putting Kyle Larson in a position to lift or wreck, as Steve Letarte wonders whether Hamlin's move is an acceptable way to win.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
Relive Dale Earnhardt Jr's best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Larson: ‘Deserve to be raced with respect’
After getting "used up" by Denny Hamlin at the end of the Cup race at Pocono, Kyle Larson admits he was nervous about what Hamlin would do considering what happened last year with Ross Chastain at the same track.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Will Cup fallout at Pocono carry over to Richmond?
Marty Snider and Kyle Petty go through the field following a spicy NASCAR Cup Series race and finish at Pocono Raceway.
Hamlin sends Larson up into wall during restart
Kyle Larson takes issue with Denny Hamlin after the No. 5 is sent up into the wall by the No. 11 as the two battle for the lead late in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Reddick upset about no caution before white flag
Tyler Reddick recaps how his late-race tire advantage resulted in a third-place finish and voices his displeasure after NASCAR didn't throw a caution flag with two laps remaining before the field took the white flag.
Harvick starting to string together performances
Following his second-consecutive top-five finish, Kevin Harvick says the No. 4 car wasn't good in traffic during restarts to clear the leaders.
Truex Jr. needed bigger push from inside row
Martin Truex Jr. admits his runner-up finish at Pocono came down to lane choice and not getting the right push from the inside lane on the final restart.