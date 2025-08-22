 Skip navigation
Top News

Golfing World: Golf Love, Shane Lowry
Europeans face Ryder Cup dilemma at East Lake
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
With Ryder Cup picks looming, Keegan Bradley ready for this week to end
Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda is trying to get back among the top American men at the U.S. Open after injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_bte_usopenquarters_250822.jpg
Fritz and Osaka strong bets for U.S Open quarters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Golfing World: Golf Love, Shane Lowry
Europeans face Ryder Cup dilemma at East Lake
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
With Ryder Cup picks looming, Keegan Bradley ready for this week to end
Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda is trying to get back among the top American men at the U.S. Open after injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_bte_usopenquarters_250822.jpg
Fritz and Osaka strong bets for U.S Open quarters

Watch Now

Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?

August 22, 2025 12:00 PM
The playoff cutline is sure to cause some fireworks when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
06:18
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
daytona_3_wide.jpg
30
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
nbc_nas_logano_250816.jpg
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_blaneyv2_250816.jpg
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillon_250816.jpg
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_bowman_250816.jpg
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_250816.jpg
14:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_elliottintrvv2_250816.jpg
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash
nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_nas_richmondtrucks_250815.jpg
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
svg_win.jpg
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
nbc_nas_connorzilischintv_250810.jpg
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
02:04
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_bte_usopenquarters_250822.jpg
01:53
Fritz and Osaka strong bets for U.S Open quarters
USATSI_26709064.jpg
07:17
Young: Rodgers will have a very good season
nbc_roto_stanfordhawaii_250822.jpg
01:39
Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
nbc_dps_steveyoungjerryjones_250822.jpg
04:39
Young: Jones causes ‘weird dynamic’ with Cowboys
nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
11:34
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_dps_markschlerethv3_250822.jpg
18:19
Parsons saga ‘standard procedure’ for Jerry Jones
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
04:19
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
04:42
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA
nbc_pft_cowboysdoc_250822.jpg
09:01
Cowboys’ documentary is like a ‘time capsule’
nbc_pft_parsonsscrubbingsocials_250822.jpg
06:42
Parsons scrubs Cowboys references off social media
nbc_pft_jonesalarycap_250822.jpg
04:56
How salary cap factors in Jones-Parsons situation
nbc_pft_harmoninjury_250822.jpg
02:08
Harmon carted off in Steelers’ preseason finale
nbc_pft_dakparsonscomp_250822.jpg
07:03
Jones compares Parsons to Dak’s previous situation
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250822.jpg
10:34
Evaluating how many QBs Giants should keep
nbc_pft_parsonsdeclinetoplay_250822.jpg
04:00
Will Parsons decline to play without a new deal?
nbc_pft_jonescallout_250822.jpg
08:30
Jones calls out Parsons’ agent on Irvin podcast
nbc_pft_stafford_250822.jpg
08:13
Stafford’s ‘ominous’ injury isn’t going anywhere
nbc_pft_jonesembarrassment_250822.jpg
12:39
Florio: Jones handling Parsons is ‘embarrassment’
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
deegan.jpg
19:26
Deegan looks to wrap up 250 title at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
smxfactsStewartUnadilla082125.jpg
05:08
Riders jockey for playoff seeding at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250821.jpg
04:02
Jett Lawrence reveals what motivates him the most