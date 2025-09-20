 Skip navigation
Top News

Anna Hall
Anna Hall wins heptathlon world title, creates club with Jackie Joyner-Kersee
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_250920.jpg
Gueye’s belter brings Everton back to life
oly_atw4x100_usaheat_250920.jpg
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250920.jpg
Ekitike doubles Liverpool’s lead against Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire

September 20, 2025 09:00 AM
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs' Round of 12 kicks off with the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

nbc_nas_nhplayoffspromo_250915.jpg
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250913.jpg
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_250913.jpg
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250912.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_250911.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
30
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol
hamlin_wwtr.jpg
22:30
NASCAR Cup drivers recap WWT Raceway playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250907.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio, WWT Raceway playoff race
nbc_nas_hamlin2nd_250907.jpg
03:55
Hamlin proud of team for ‘swinging for the fences’
nbc_nas_cupwwtr_250907.jpg
14:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_playoffconvo_250907.jpg
01:11
Risers, fallers in playoffs leaving WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_elliottintrv_250907.jpg
01:11
Elliott showed ‘good offense’ at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_loganointrv_250907.jpg
03:20
Logano extends top-five streak in St. Louis
nbc_nas_larsonintrv_250907.jpg
01:57
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_250907.jpg
01:15
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’
nbc_nas_briscoeintrv_250907.jpg
01:24
Briscoe rebounds at WWT Raceway after pit issues
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_250907.jpg
01:34
Hamlin: ‘Get on the bandwagon, or get run over’
nbc_nas_blaneyspin_250907.jpg
02:49
Larson sends it into Turn 3, collects Blaney

nbc_pl_evegoal1_250920.jpg
01:02
Gueye’s belter brings Everton back to life
oly_atw4x100_usaheat_250920.jpg
06:23
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250920.jpg
01:35
Ekitike doubles Liverpool’s lead against Everton
oly_atm4x100heat2_250920.jpg
03:53
South Africa, Great Britain out of men’s 4x100m
oly_atm4x100_worlds_usaheat_250920.jpg
06:56
U.S. 2nd in men’s 4x100m heat, qualifies for final
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250920.jpg
01:20
Gravenberch’s sublime finish gives Liverpool lead
oly_atw4x400_usaheat_250920.jpg
07:14
U.S. storms to world lead in women’s 4x400m relay
nbc_pl_stuartintv_250920.jpg
01:35
Everton and Grealish are ‘a match made in heaven’
nbc_pl_shearerintv_250920.jpg
02:15
Shearer discusses Wirtz’s slow start at Liverpool
oly_atm4x400_usaheat_250920.jpg
07:22
U.S. fails to qualify for men’s 4x400m relay final
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
11:26
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
01:12
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_roto_jamescook_250919.jpg
01:18
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
02:10
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
nbc_dls_tuastruggles_250919.jpg
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
nbc_ffhh_btjr_250919.jpg
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
nbc_ffhh_tucker_250919.jpg
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week
nbc_dls_tnfrecap_250919.jpg
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
nbc_ffhh_jayden_250919.jpg
04:35
How Daniels’ injury impacts Commander’s offense
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250919.jpg
03:18
Wilson and Taylor over REC yards are strong bets
nbc_ffhh_ontap_250919.jpg
06:07
Debating start/sit decisions for Week 3
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250919.jpg
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises