Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Anna Hall wins heptathlon world title, creates club with Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Gueye’s belter brings Everton back to life
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
Ekitike doubles Liverpool’s lead against Everton
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Anna Hall wins heptathlon world title, creates club with Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Gueye’s belter brings Everton back to life
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
Ekitike doubles Liverpool’s lead against Everton
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire
September 20, 2025 09:00 AM
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs' Round of 12 kicks off with the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Related Videos
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
30
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol
22:30
NASCAR Cup drivers recap WWT Raceway playoff race
01:01
Best Cup driver audio, WWT Raceway playoff race
03:55
Hamlin proud of team for ‘swinging for the fences’
14:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at WWT Raceway
01:11
Risers, fallers in playoffs leaving WWT Raceway
01:11
Elliott showed ‘good offense’ at WWT Raceway
03:20
Logano extends top-five streak in St. Louis
01:57
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
01:15
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’
01:24
Briscoe rebounds at WWT Raceway after pit issues
01:34
Hamlin: ‘Get on the bandwagon, or get run over’
02:49
Larson sends it into Turn 3, collects Blaney
Latest Clips
01:02
Gueye’s belter brings Everton back to life
06:23
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
01:35
Ekitike doubles Liverpool’s lead against Everton
03:53
South Africa, Great Britain out of men’s 4x100m
06:56
U.S. 2nd in men’s 4x100m heat, qualifies for final
01:20
Gravenberch’s sublime finish gives Liverpool lead
07:14
U.S. storms to world lead in women’s 4x400m relay
01:35
Everton and Grealish are ‘a match made in heaven’
02:15
Shearer discusses Wirtz’s slow start at Liverpool
07:22
U.S. fails to qualify for men’s 4x400m relay final
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
11:26
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic
01:12
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
01:18
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
02:10
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
04:35
How Daniels’ injury impacts Commander’s offense
03:18
Wilson and Taylor over REC yards are strong bets
06:07
Debating start/sit decisions for Week 3
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue