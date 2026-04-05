How to watch Cardinals vs. Tigers: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

In a matchup of teams off to 4-4 starts, Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock will feature the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Detroit has won the first two games of the series, a 4-0 win on Friday and an 11-6 victory Saturday. After entering the series with one homer in their first six games, the Tigers have five homers in two games against the Cardinals. including four on Saturday from Kerry Carpenter, Matt Vierling, Zach McKinstry and Gleyber Torres.

Righthander Kyle Leahy is expected to start Sunday night for St. Louis, matching his total starts from last season (when he made 61 appearances in relief).

The Tigers have recalled righthander Keider Montero from Triple-A Toledo to make the start for Detroit. Justin Verlander, was scheduled to start for the Tigers, but the 43-year-old righthander was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 1) with left hip inflammation, scuttling plans for his first start at Comerica Park for the Tigers since 2017.

“It’s frustrating for me, obviously,” Verlander said Saturday. “I also know a lot of fans were excited about [Sunday] night. I know a lot of guys, a lot of people spent their hard-earned money to come to the game.”

Verlander initially noticed the tightness Monday and said the injury is already improving. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said, “we hope and think it’s minor.”

See below for additional information on how to watch the Cardinals vs. Tigers and a breakdown of the game. Also check out the schedule for the MLB on NBC and Peacock. There will be 27 prime-time MLB games featured across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN in 2026. NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock.

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How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers:

When: Sunday, April 5

Sunday, April 5 Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Time: 7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch) TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Who are the announcers for Cardinals-Tigers?

Jason Benetti will provide play-by-play alongside Brad Thompson (who spent most of his six MLB seasons from 2005-2010 as a relief pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals) and Andy Dirks (an outfielder and designated hitter for the Tigers from 2011-2013). Ahmed Fareed will host the pregame show with analyst Dexter Fowler.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers preview:

The Cardinals won their first two series, winning twice in three-game sets against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and New York Mets.

St. Louis is trying to snap a playoff drought that dates to 2022 and avoid missing the postseason for four consecutive years for the first time since 1995.

After several offseason trades of veterans, the Cardinals entered the 2026 season with the youngest active roster in MLB. First baseman Alec Burleson and catcher Pedro Pages, both 27 years old, were the oldest players in the Opening Day lineup. Outfielder Lars Nootbaar, 28 and in his sixth year with St. Louis, is the longest tenured active player on the team but is out after offseason heel surgeries.

Outfielder Jordan Walker, 23, leads the Cardinals in RBI (eight) and is tied for the lead in homers (two), hits (eight) and runs (seven). He had five of St. Louis’ 6 RBI on Saturday, four on a grand slam in the fifth inning.

Before opening this series with two victories, the Tigers had dropped four consecutive, including a sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Detroit’s offense has been off to a slow start, and the Tigers were shut out twice in the first six games.

Two-time All-Star outfielder Riley Greene got off to a 5-for-25 start after leading the Tigers with 155 hits, 36 homers and 111 RBI last year. Outfielder Kerry Carpenter also struggled in the first six games (2 for 22) after a career-high 26 homers last year.

Detroit has lost in the ALDS for the past two seasons and is seeking to return to the ALCS for the first time in 13 years.

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

Sunday Night Baseball will make its debut March 29 with the Guardians vs. Mariners. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule will begin May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced From an MLB Opening Day doubleheader on March 26 to the Wild Card round of the playoffs, NBC Sports’ 2026 schedule delivers wall-to-wall coverage.

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MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

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