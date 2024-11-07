 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Trackhouse loses appeal of Martinsville penalties; RCR drops its appeal
Michigan State v Minnesota
How to watch Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_billscolts_241107.jpg
Bills may go back to the run against Colts
nbc_golf_ecolabswwtcrd1_241107.jpg
HLs: Ecolab WWT Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwooddpwthls_241107.jpg
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race

November 7, 2024 06:40 PM
Relive the best radio sound from the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, presented by Toyota.
Up Next
nbc_nas_toyotamartinsville_241107.jpg
3:56
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byrondestined_241107.jpg
1:23
Byron ‘destined’ to be in position for Cup title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_meanstowincomp_241107.jpg
3:09
What Cup title would mean for Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_winrogerpenske_241107.jpg
1:58
Logano, Blaney could deliver Penske Cup three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickjordan_241107.jpg
2:27
How Jordan has impacted Reddick in Cup title chase
Now Playing
nbc_nas_20202021hen_241106.jpg
18:17
Flashback: Elliott, Larson become Cup champions
Now Playing
nbc_nas_20222023penske_241106.jpg
15:10
Flashback: Team Penske’s back-to-back Cup titles
Now Playing
blaney.jpg
8:50
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup playoff race at Martinsville
Now Playing
cup_trophy.jpg
0:30
Setting the stage for Cup championship in Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1throuthefield_241103.jpg
7:29
Cup Series drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellsound_241103.jpg
1:58
Bell pleads his case: ‘I just slid into the wall’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gordonsound_241103.jpg
1:56
Gordon speaks on controversial Martinsville finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillexfinity500hl_241103.jpg
15:07
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byronintv_241103.jpg
0:27
Byron after advancing: ‘The rule is what it is’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellintv_241103.jpg
0:38
Bell speechless after last-lap move deemed illegal
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_241103.jpg
1:22
Blaney delivers walk off win to reach Cup Champ. 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hocevarcrash_241103.jpg
1:05
Contact from Hocevar sends Hemric into Gilliland
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellspinoutv3_241103.jpg
0:35
Bell spins into Lajoie early at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_custersound_241102.jpg
1:19
Custer explains his side of dispute with Smith
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillehl_241102.jpg
9:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalhl_241102.jpg
10:54
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinsound_241102.jpg
2:30
Hamlin facing uphill battle after practice crash
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinwreck_241102.jpg
4:19
Hamlin backs into wall at Martinsville practice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinvilleessay_241102.jpg
1:23
Martinsville the final hurdle for title hopefuls
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsville_extendedhl_241101.jpg
14:00
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_v2_241101.jpg
5:54
HLs: Xfinity Series qualifying at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1_martinsville_241031.jpg
2:00
Who will join Logano, Reddick in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_top5martfinishes_241031.jpg
23:42
Top 5 NASCAR Cup playoff finishes at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickhomesteadwin_241030.jpg
4:05
Reddick’s gamble in Miami nets Championship spot
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamifinishradio_241028.jpg
2:24
Radio from Cup playoff race finish at Homestead
Now Playing