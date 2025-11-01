 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Horse Racing: 2025 Breeders Cup Championship
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nykvschi_251031.jpg
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
nbc_nba_torcle_2minhl_251031.jpg
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
oly_fswom_canada_levito_251031.jpg
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada

HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix

October 31, 2025 10:35 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona.

nbc_nba_nykvschi_251031.jpg
02:03
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
nbc_nba_torcle_2minhl_251031.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
oly_fswom_canada_levito_251031.jpg
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_tennell_251031.jpg
06:00
Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan
nbc_nba_bosphi_2minhl_251031.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
notre_dame_mpx.jpg
07:51
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
nbc_nba_atlvsind_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win
nbc_horse_juvturf_251031.jpg
03:21
Gstaad surges to win Juvenile Turf
nbc_horse_juvenilev2_251031.jpg
03:16
Ted Noffey outlasts Brant in Juvenile
nbc_horse_juvfillesturf_251031.jpg
03:33
Balantina rides rail to win Juvenile Fillies Turf
nbc_horse_juvfillies_251031.jpg
03:06
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
JuvenileTurfSprintMPX.jpg
02:35
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_roto_murray_251031.jpg
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
nbc_roto_hunter_251031.jpg
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
nbc_roto_jackson_251031.jpg
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_collins_251031.jpg
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
nbc_roto_desmondbane_251031.jpg
01:17
Bane’s slow start offers good ‘buy-low’ value
nbc_roto_kuminga_251031.jpg
01:12
Kuminga ‘buying into role’ for GS Warriors
nbc_roto_ryanrollins_251031.jpg
01:03
Rollins enjoying breakout season for Milwaukee
DarnoldFNIACLIP10-31.jpg
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
GarrettDarnoldMPX.jpg
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
nbc_dlb_spursnba_251031.jpg
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
nbc_dlb_dolphinstalk_251031.jpg
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251031.jpg
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251031.jpg
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_251031.jpg
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_251031.jpg
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
nbc_nba_mannixonheat_251031.jpg
02:39
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustration_251031.jpg
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9