Top News

warren.jpg
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
Riley Leonard accounts for three touchdowns as No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3
Milroe.jpg
Jalen Milroe runs wild as No. 11 Alabama thrashes No. 14 LSU 42-13

Top Clips

HLs: Red-hot Notre Dame steamrolls Florida State
nbc_cfb_franklinint_241109.jpg
Franklin emphasizes improvement after Week 11 win
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_picksix_241109.jpg
Talich’s 79-yard pick-six punctuates Irish win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Xfinity Series Championship on The CW

November 9, 2024 10:36 PM
Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_241109.jpg
9:48
HLs: Xfinity Series Championship on The CW
nbc_nas_cupqualsphx_241109.jpg
10:57
Highlights: Cup Series Championship qualifying
nbc_nas_sales_c1_phoenix_241107.jpg
2:04
Who etches their name in Cup history at Phoenix?
nascartrucksphoenix.jpg
12:26
HLs: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
nbc_nas_allgaiercrash_241108.jpg
5:00
Allgaier finds wall during Championship practice
nbc_nas_toyotamartinsville_241107.jpg
3:56
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
nbc_nas_byrondestined_241107.jpg
1:23
Byron ‘destined’ to be in position for Cup title
nbc_nas_meanstowincomp_241107.jpg
3:09
What Cup title would mean for Championship 4
nbc_nas_winrogerpenske_241107.jpg
1:58
Logano, Blaney could deliver Penske Cup three-peat
nbc_nas_reddickjordan_241107.jpg
2:27
How Jordan has impacted Reddick in Cup title chase
nbc_nas_20202021hen_241106.jpg
18:17
Flashback: Elliott, Larson become Cup champions
nbc_nas_20222023penske_241106.jpg
15:10
Flashback: Team Penske’s back-to-back Cup titles
blaney.jpg
8:50
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup playoff race at Martinsville
cup_trophy.jpg
0:30
Setting the stage for Cup championship in Phoenix
nbc_nas_sales_c1throuthefield_241103.jpg
7:29
Cup Series drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
nbc_nas_bellsound_241103.jpg
1:58
Bell pleads his case: ‘I just slid into the wall’
nbc_nas_gordonsound_241103.jpg
1:56
Gordon speaks on controversial Martinsville finish
nbc_nas_martinsvillexfinity500hl_241103.jpg
15:07
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Martinsville
nbc_nas_byronintv_241103.jpg
0:27
Byron after advancing: ‘The rule is what it is’
nbc_nas_bellintv_241103.jpg
0:38
Bell speechless after last-lap move deemed illegal
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_241103.jpg
1:22
Blaney delivers walk off win to reach Cup Champ. 4
nbc_nas_hocevarcrash_241103.jpg
1:05
Contact from Hocevar sends Hemric into Gilliland
nbc_nas_bellspinoutv3_241103.jpg
0:35
Bell spins into Lajoie early at Martinsville
nbc_nas_custersound_241102.jpg
1:19
Custer explains his side of dispute with Smith
nbc_nas_martinsvillehl_241102.jpg
9:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalhl_241102.jpg
10:54
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville
nbc_nas_hamlinsound_241102.jpg
2:30
Hamlin facing uphill battle after practice crash
nbc_nas_hamlinwreck_241102.jpg
4:19
Hamlin backs into wall at Martinsville practice
nbc_nas_martinvilleessay_241102.jpg
1:23
Martinsville the final hurdle for title hopefuls
nbc_nas_martinsville_extendedhl_241101.jpg
14:00
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
