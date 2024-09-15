Watch Now
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.
Zilisch’s Xfinity debut ends with emotional win
An emotional Connor Zilisch played his fuel strategy to the last drop, besting the Xfinity Series field in his first-career start at Watkins Glen, becoming the seventh driver to do so in a debut.
Creed: ‘I could be mad’ about 2nd, but ‘I’m happy’
Sheldon Creed jokes that "he could be mad" after another runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series, but he is encouraged with the momentum approaching the playoffs and fun he is having in the race car.
Multiple Xfinity cars wreck late at Watkins Glen
An accordion effect at the front of the field sees multiple Xfinity Series drivers wreck late in the Mission 200 at the Glen, including Austin Hill, William Byron, Anthony Alfredo, and others.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
"Pressure is a privilege" according to Joey Logano, as he and crew chief Paul Wolfe share how Team Penske finds another gear when the playoffs roll around and how the No. 22 won at Atlanta to advance to the Round of 12.
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
Dustin Long previews the second Round of 16 playoff race on the road course of Watkins Glen, where Joey Logano is safe, while 15 other drivers will race for the win and automatic qualification into the Round of 12.
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
Hear the best radio calls during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, presented by Toyota.
Logano advances to Round of 12 with Atlanta win
Go through the field and hear what drivers had to say following the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Atlanta
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first race of the playoffs.
Blaney ‘proud of the effort’ to recover for third
Ryan Blaney was 32nd with 50 laps to go at Atlanta, but a remarkable recovery had him challenging for the win and coming home third in the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Bell: Drivers need to ‘celebrate’ Atlanta race
Christopher Bell has high praise for the racing product at Atlanta Motor Speedway after a fourth-place finish, describing it as "wild", "chaotic", and something drivers should "celebrate".
Suarez ‘happy’ but ‘not satisfied’ with second
Daniel Suarez falls just short of the season sweep at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and he runs through what he could have done differently on the final restart to overtake Joey Logano for the win.
‘Incredible execution’ leads Logano to Atlanta win
Joey Logano opens the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win in overtime at Atlanta by way of "incredible execution" and shares why this win is that much more special.
Logano powers to Atlanta win as field wrecks in OT
With help from his teammate Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano powers to the win at Atlanta in the first race of the Cup Series playoffs, and a big wreck ensues deeper in the field coming to the checkered flag.
Trouble for playoff drivers Blaney, Truex Jr.
Chris Buescher hits Ryan Blaney and gets into Martin Truex Jr. at Atlanta, sparking trouble for two NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, with Truex getting the worst of the damage.
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
John Hunter Nemechek loses the handle of his No. 42 exiting Turn 2, and his day is done after making contact with the inside wall at Atlanta.
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
Kyle Larson's car snaps right and makes a huge impact to the outside wall, and Chase Briscoe also suffers heavy damage attempting to avoid the No. 5 at Atlanta.
Smith post-Atlanta: ‘Could have been more selfish’
Chandler Smith expresses displeasure with a fourth-place finish at Atlanta and says he "could have been more selfish" after "trying to be a good teammate".
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Heim recounts decision to push Hill at Atlanta
Corey Heim recounts his thought process in the final laps of the Focused Health 250, saying that following Chandler Smith to the bottom "wasn't in my best interest".
Hill’s win at Atlanta ‘didn’t come easy’
Austin Hill credits his team's "resilience" after sweeping the races at Atlanta and shares why this one "didn't come easy".
Side drafting at Atlanta leads to Xfinity big one
Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer make slight contact on the backstretch while side drafting at Atlanta, and the No. 7 cannot get into the corner resulting in a big wreck at Atlanta.
Mayer’s car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
Sam Mayer gets in the wall at Atlanta while battling Taylor Gray for position, and the No. 1 catches fire after contact.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying
Denny Hamlin will start last in the first playoff race at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the team noticing "a few red flags" after his run, but he remains confident in getting the car ready for the race.
Love scores fourth-career Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Jesse Love will start from the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway and discusses his strategy at the start with his teammate Austin Hill lining up in fourth.
NASCAR takes to Atlanta for opening playoff race
Dustin Long previews the opening race of the Cup Series playoffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where 16 racers will enter and only one will be names champion following 10 races.
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
Chase Briscoe and crew chief Richard Boswell walk through their thought process that propelled the No. 14 car to victory at Darlington and punched Briscoe's ticket to the playoffs.