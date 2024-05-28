 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 French Open - Day 3
Novak Djokovic starts French Open with win after stating ‘low expectations, high hopes’
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Stewart-Haas Racing to close shop after 2024 NASCAR season
Mizuho Americas Open - Round Two
Lexi Thompson, 29, to retire from LPGA Tour at the end of 2024 season

nbc_golf_ncaagolfncmensqfinals_240528.jpg
HLs: NCAA Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals
nbc_roto_rfsanthonyrichardson_240528.jpg
Does Richardson need to change his play style?
nbc_roto_rfswatsonorjohnson_240528.jpg
Is Watson or Johnson the stronger fantasy option?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_ncaagolfncmensqfinals_240528.jpg
HLs: NCAA Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals
nbc_roto_rfsanthonyrichardson_240528.jpg
Does Richardson need to change his play style?
nbc_roto_rfswatsonorjohnson_240528.jpg
Is Watson or Johnson the stronger fantasy option?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How Bell's win will impact season; Larson Double

May 28, 2024 01:49 PM
Kim Coon and Parker Kligerman recap Christopher Bell's weather-shortened win at Charlotte and what it means for him moving forward, assess the success of Kyle Larson's attempt at 'The Double,' and preview WWT Raceway.
Up Next
nbc_nas_charlotterecap_240528.jpg
8:06
How Bell’s win will impact season; Larson Double
Now Playing
nbc_nas_coke600hilites_240526.jpg
12:01
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonarrives_240526.jpg
1:51
Larson arrives for Indy 500-Coke 600 double try
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitycharlotte_240525.jpg
15:06
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksncel200_240525.jpg
13:56
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
Now Playing
nbc_nas_charlottepreviewdig_240523.jpg
6:45
What are top challenges to IndyCar-NASCAR double?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
11:25
Stenhouse Jr, Busch get into it post All-Star Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allstarhl_240519.jpg
11:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_openhl_240519.jpg
6:21
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wright250restart_240519.jpg
12:21
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro
Now Playing
nbc_nas_midsznroundtable_240516.jpg
13:08
Cup regular season like playoffs in other sports
Now Playing
nbc_nas_darlingtonrecap_240513.jpg
10:32
Keselowski wins big after Buescher, Reddick tangle
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_240512.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250511.jpg
10:27
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksdarlington_240510.jpg
13:10
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington
Now Playing
LarsK.jpg
5:33
Will Larson continue Cup success in month of May?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
7:01
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kansasrecap_240506.jpg
10:45
Larson thrilled by win, Buescher agonized by loss
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kansascity400hls_240505.jpg
15:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
Now Playing
kansas_finish.jpg
3:55
Larson edges Buescher in historic Kansas finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckskansas_240504.jpg
12:08
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kansaspreview_240501.jpg
1:43
Can Hendrick end Toyota’s Kansas dominance?
Now Playing
hamlin_and_larson.jpg
14:52
Hamlin ‘aero blocks’ Larson for Cup Dover win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wurth400highlights_240428.jpg
16:26
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_240426.jpg
15:46
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover
Now Playing
nbc_nas_doverpreview_240425.jpg
6:03
Which Cup driver has best chance to win at Dover?
Now Playing
Michael.jpg
11:43
Jordan goes to victory lane with Reddick at ‘Dega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_degafinish_240421.jpg
3:24
Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_degahl_240421.jpg
15:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotarweck_240421.jpg
5:06
Toyotas wreck while drafting together at Talladega
Now Playing