Watch Now
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell explain why betting on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to produce in Game 1 of Knicks-Pacers can help turn lunch money into dinner money.
Up Next
Do Clippers get a hall pass for underachieving?
Do Clippers get a hall pass for underachieving?
Dan Patrick discusses why the playoff elimination of the Clippers on a Friday almost felt scripted, as well as the seemingly lack of pressure and criticism compared to the way the Lakers are covered in the same city.
Recapping Pacers, Knicks’ Round 1 triumphs
Recapping Pacers, Knicks' Round 1 triumphs
Dan Patrick analyzes the Pacers and Knicks moving onto Round 2 of the NBA playoffs, citing the "collective talent" for both squads and the exceptional play of both Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson.
Carlisle: There is nothing like the NBA playoffs
Carlisle: There is nothing like the NBA playoffs
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle joins Dan Patrick to discuss how the Pacers needed to adjust with 'uncertainty' surround Giannis' status, the atmosphere of playoff basketball, coaching various NBA stars, and more.
‘Tough decisions’ ahead for Lakers, Warriors, Suns
'Tough decisions' ahead for Lakers, Warriors, Suns
Charles Barkley joins Dan Patrick to talk the latest in playoff basketball, Jalen Brunson and other NBA stars, as well as the future of the Lakers, Warriors, and broadcasting rights.
What should Clippers expect from injured Leonard?
What should Clippers expect from injured Leonard?
After the Clippers’ 30-point loss to the Mavericks in Game 5, Dan Patrick explores “the Kawhi Leonard question,” wondering what Leonard's ongoing injuries could mean for Los Angeles beyond the playoffs.
Clippers, Lakers at turning point after playoffs
Clippers, Lakers at turning point after playoffs
Dave McMenamin joins the Dan Patrick show to talk about the futures of the Los Angeles Clippers with Paul George and Lakers with LeBron James after both teams exited the 2024 NBA Playoffs early.
Inside growing rivalry between Maxey and Brunson
Inside growing rivalry between Maxey and Brunson
Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Game 6 between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, and the growing rivalry between Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson.
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
The 'LeBron question' is hovering over Lakers
The Rotoworld Basketball Show evaluates what's next for the Los Angeles Lakers roster this offseason and analyzes whether LeBron James will be back on the team next season.
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5
76ers must 'play through' Maxey after Game 5
The Rotoworld Basketball Show debates whether the 76ers can continue their momentum against the Knicks after Tyrese Maxey's incredible performance in Game 5.
‘Absurd’ Knicks-76ers series & LeBron’s future
'Absurd' Knicks-76ers series & LeBron's future
Tim Bontemps joins the show to discuss Game 5 between the 76ers and Knicks, LeBron's future with the Lakers and more.
Maxey’s heroics keep 76ers alive vs. Knicks
Maxey's heroics keep 76ers alive vs. Knicks
Dan Patrick reacts to the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff win against the New York Knicks, breaking down Tyrese Maxey's late-game performance and how New York could have stopped Philadelphia's surge.