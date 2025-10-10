 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Boise State at Notre Dame
How to watch NC State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer turned 18 last month. The Islanders rookie hardly looked his age in his NHL debut
Dodgers
Dodgers rolling in defense of World Series title after closing out Phillies to reach NLCS

Top Clips

nbc_nba_netsvssunshls_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Suns vs. Nets
nbc_roto_chivswas_251010.jpg
Croskey-Meritt among best prop bets for CHI-WAS
nbc_roto_bestbets_251010.jpg
Seahawks, Robinson among best bets in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Boise State at Notre Dame
How to watch NC State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer turned 18 last month. The Islanders rookie hardly looked his age in his NHL debut
Dodgers
Dodgers rolling in defense of World Series title after closing out Phillies to reach NLCS

Top Clips

nbc_nba_netsvssunshls_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Suns vs. Nets
nbc_roto_chivswas_251010.jpg
Croskey-Meritt among best prop bets for CHI-WAS
nbc_roto_bestbets_251010.jpg
Seahawks, Robinson among best bets in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Back 'high-variance' teams for strong NBA futures

October 10, 2025 12:06 PM
Jay Croucher highlights incongruence of outcomes and expected team variance as the two main factors he's tracking as he makes his futures bets for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_netsvssunshls_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Suns vs. Nets
okc_highlight_mpx.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Thunder
cavs_mpx.jpg
01:47
NBA Preseason Highlights: Cavaliers vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_pg_detmil_251009.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_pg_minnyk_251009.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_lebronout_251009.jpg
01:33
Lakers can withstand LeBron’s absence with Luka
nbc_nba_ingramcomp_251009.jpg
01:33
Ingram’s 21 points power Raptors to win over Kings
nbc_nba_durantcomp_251009.jpg
01:40
Durant scores 20 in Rockets preseason win vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_baileycomp_251009.jpg
02:23
Bailey tallies 25 points in Jazz preseason debut
nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_utavhou_v2_251008.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Rockets
nbc_nba_pg_sanvmia_v2_251008.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Spurs vs. Heat
nbc_nba_edwardscomp_251008.jpg
01:27
Edwards tallies 17 points, 2 assists vs. Pacers
nbc_bte_mvpfavoritesv3_251008.jpg
01:50
SGA, Brunson headline early 2026 NBA MVP best bets
nbc_nba_buzeliscomp_251008.jpg
01:22
Buzelis nets 19 for Bulls in preseason vs. Cavs
nbc_nba_pg_indvmin_v2_251007.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Timberwolves
nbc_nba_pg_clechi_postgamewrapup_v2_251007.jpg
01:04
Bulls, Cavaliers tested by late game situations
nbc_nba_pg_clevschihl_251007.jpg
04:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Cavaliers
Screenshot_2025-10-07_222212_copy.jpg
01:23
Clutch blocks seal Bulls’ preseason win over Cavs
nbc_nba_pg_okorointv_251007.jpg
01:00
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’
nbc_nba_pg_cartersteal_251007.jpg
36
Carter gives Bulls lead with clutch bucket
nbc_nba_pg_nancedunk_251007.jpg
23
Porter Jr. creates space, Nance rattles the rim
nbc_nba_pg_clevschi_mobley_251007.jpg
04:12
Does Mobley have opportunity to be MVP candidate?
nbc_nba_pg_nancehands_251007.jpg
11
Nance swiftly finds Tomlin underneath
nbc_nba_pg_alleyoops_251007.jpg
15
Buzelis shows off the hustle on both ends
nbc_nba_pg_atkinsonintvv2_251007__717857.jpg
02:19
Atkinson excited for Cavs to ‘prove ourselves’
dnp_nbc_nba_whobeatsokcV2_251001.jpg
11:24
Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder
nbc_nba_pg_raptorsdenver_251006.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_chivswas_251010.jpg
01:52
Croskey-Meritt among best prop bets for CHI-WAS
nbc_roto_bestbets_251010.jpg
01:46
Seahawks, Robinson among best bets in Week 6
nbc_dps_welterintr_251010.jpg
09:57
Welter: ‘People are very upset’ with Belichick
nbc_dps_mccourtyintr_251010.jpg
03:36
McCourty: No adjustments from Eagles in loss
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
06:13
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
15:48
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd2ehl_251010.jpg
04:19
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
09:31
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251010.jpg
05:07
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 6
nbc_pft_qbstatuses_251010.jpg
05:51
When will Jackson, Purdy, Murray return?
nbc_pft_afcsouthodds_251010.jpg
06:20
Who will rise to top in fluctuating AFC South?
nbc_pft_tushpushdiscussion_251010.jpg
06:22
Ugliness may be the excuse to ban tush push
nbc_pft_jalenhurtsresponsibility_251010.jpg
08:50
Eagles may need Hurts to be more vocal
nbc_pft_eaglesschemeissues_251010.jpg
15:40
Eagles offense has a scheme issue
nbc_pft_eaglesblamehurts_251010.jpg
09:34
How responsible is Hurts for Eagles’ woes?
nbc_pft_eaglesweirdness_251010.jpg
10:38
Eagles can’t escape dysfunction on offense
nbc_wnba_reesecollabs_251009.jpg
12:27
Reese to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
nbc_wnba_finalsg3reax_251009.jpg
16:07
Wilson’s GOAT case rises; Mercury face elimination
wmidam_raw.jpg
03:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_kftchamp_251009.jpg
07:33
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1
saints.jpg
01:29
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_251009.jpg
01:28
Upgrade Bucs’ fantasy WRs if Godwin misses Week 6
nbc_roto_rokisasaki_251009.jpg
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_251009.jpg
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_251009.jpg
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
mxon_australia.jpg
18:31
MXoN at Ironman review: Team Australia victorious
nbc_smx_intv_251009.jpg
03:20
Team Australia unpacks Motocross of Nations win
nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
02:20
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
ajawilsonshotgamethree.jpg
05:05
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders