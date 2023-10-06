 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_gawia_worlds_bilesfloor_231006.jpg
Simone Biles wins sixth gymnastics worlds all-around title, ties record
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 8
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Fresh off Ryder Cup win, Matt Fitzpatrick leads Dunhill Links Championship

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_fravita_231006.jpg
Highlights: France v. Italy, Rugby WC
Steph_CP3.jpg
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Stewart_Wilson.jpg
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dice breaks down his new basketball film

October 6, 2023 02:30 PM
Andrew 'Dice' Clay joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his new basketball film 'Warrior Strong,' what sparked his stardom and to give nursery rhyme advice to Fritzy.
nbc_rbs_jruetoceltics_231004.jpg
2:15
How does Holiday’s move impact his fantasy value?
nbc_nba_yahoo_anthonyedwards_231003.jpg
1:25
Edwards could crack first-round ceiling in fantasy
nbc_nba_yahoo_deandreayton_231003.jpg
1:20
Ayton’s fantasy value should rise with Portland
nbc_nba_yahoo_jrueholiday_231003.jpg
1:30
Holiday remains a top 50 fantasy pick with Celtics
nbc_nba_yahoo_kristapsporzingis_231003.jpg
1:35
Porzingis’ foot injury makes him risky in fantasy
nbc_nba_yahoo_lukadoncic_231003.jpg
1:22
Doncic should be a top 5 pick in fantasy drafts
nbc_nba_yahoo_tyresemaxey_231003.jpg
1:19
Why Maxey can improve his fantasy numbers in 2023
nbc_dps_danlebatardinterview_230929.jpg
4:15
Le Batard: Miami morale terrible post-Lillard swap
nbc_dps_barkleysegment_230929.jpg
16:56
Barkley pulling for Lillard to win with Bucks
nbc_dps_mannixlillard_230928.jpg
9:01
Giannis ‘activated’ Bucks interest in Lillard deal
nbc_dps_lillardtrade_230928.jpg
10:01
Phoenix ‘did really well’ in Lillard trade
nbc_dps_damelillardmil_230928.jpg
7:13
Lillard deal sparks debate of Milwaukee vs. Miami
