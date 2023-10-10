 Skip navigation
Top News

LIV_1920_Generic.jpg
Report: LIV Golf will not receive OWGR points
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day 2023 Schedule
unc.png
Six basketball blue bloods have made AP Top 25 history ... in the college football poll

Top Clips

nbc_gt_lexi_231010.jpg
Will Lexi embrace PGA Tour experience?
nbc_berry_draftkings_231010.jpg
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
nbc_berry_mnf_231010.jpg
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

LIV_1920_Generic.jpg
Report: LIV Golf will not receive OWGR points
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day 2023 Schedule
unc.png
Six basketball blue bloods have made AP Top 25 history ... in the college football poll

Top Clips

nbc_gt_lexi_231010.jpg
Will Lexi embrace PGA Tour experience?
nbc_berry_draftkings_231010.jpg
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
nbc_berry_mnf_231010.jpg
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lowry has a range of fantasy outcomes with Heat

October 10, 2023 01:36 PM
Kyle Lowry's fantasy outlook depends entirely on where he lands in the Heat's depth chart this upcoming season and his ability to stay healhy,
nbc_roto_pooleyahoov2_231010.jpg
1:11
Poole could post career-best numbers with Wizards
nbc_edge_yahoo_sabonis_v2_231010.jpg
1:06
Continuity should ensure Sabonis flourishes again
nbc_edge_yahoo_lively_231010.jpg
0:59
Mavericks’ rookie Lively a prime late-round target
nbc_yahoo_nba_mikal_231010.jpg
1:18
Bridges can continue ascension into fantasy star
nbc_roto_middletonyahoo_231010.jpg
1:11
‘Exercise caution’ with Middleton in fantasy
nbc_dps_andrewdiceclayinterview_231006.jpg
11:55
Dice breaks down his new basketball film
nbc_rbs_jruetoceltics_231004.jpg
2:15
How does Holiday’s move impact his fantasy value?
nbc_nba_yahoo_anthonyedwards_231003.jpg
1:25
Edwards could crack first-round ceiling in fantasy
nbc_nba_yahoo_deandreayton_231003.jpg
1:20
Ayton’s fantasy value should rise with Portland
nbc_nba_yahoo_jrueholiday_231003.jpg
1:30
Holiday remains a top 50 fantasy pick with Celtics
nbc_nba_yahoo_kristapsporzingis_231003.jpg
1:35
Porzingis’ foot injury makes him risky in fantasy
nbc_nba_yahoo_lukadoncic_231003.jpg
1:22
Doncic should be a top 5 pick in fantasy drafts
