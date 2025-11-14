 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Ohtani is unanimous MVP for 4th time in winning NL honor as Judge edges Raleigh for 3rd AL accolade
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
From nerves to excitement, Kai Trump’s LPGA debut exceeds expectations
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
Haeran Ryu leads Annika event after 64 while defending champ Nelly Korda makes 17 pars
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
nbc_golf_charlesschwabrd1_251113.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz's comeback attempt

November 14, 2025 12:36 AM
The Atlanta Hawks did just enough in the fourth quarter to hold off a surging Utah Jazz and earn a win on the road.

nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
nbc_offguard_2026draftclass_251113.jpg
19:01
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special
nbc_offguard_nicoharrison_251113.jpg
22:19
Analyzing Mavs’ decision to fire GM Harrison
nbc_offguard_cadecunningham_251113.jpg
14:01
Assessing Cunningham’s ascension with Pistons
nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_roto_bradleybeal_251113.jpg
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
nbc_nba_notbmvp_251113.jpg
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
nbc_nba_notbqueen_251113.jpg
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251113.jpg
04:24
Markkanen to stay hot after bounce back game
nbc_nba_notbadrumors_251113.jpg
16:31
Exploring potential trades for Mavs’ Davis
nbc_nba_clippersvsnuggets_251113.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
nbc_nba_atlsac_251112.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
nbc_nba_okcandlakers_251113.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers
nbc_nba_hornetsvsbucks_251112.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
nbc_nba_phxvdalv2_251112.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns win as Mavericks’ woes continue
nbc_nba_porvnov2_251112.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Sharpe, Avdija lead POR to win vs. NO
warrios_spurs.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Curry, Warriors edge past Spurs
nbc_nba_wizardsvrockets_251112.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Durant, Rockets top Wizards 135-112
nbc_nba_heatvscavs_251112.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Allen shines in Cavs’ win vs. Heat
nbc_nba_orlvnyykv3_251112.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Magic hand Knicks first home loss
celtics_grizzlies.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
piston_bulls.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Reed, Robinson lead Pistons past Bulls
nbc_roto_green_251112.jpg
01:29
What Green’s injury means for Suns’ Allen, Brooks
nbc_roto_bailey_251112.jpg
01:24
Bailey better suited in 9-cat formats now starting
nbc_roto_embiid_251112.jpg
01:42
Embiid remains ‘hard to trust’ in fantasy
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_gianniatake_251112.jpg
10:20
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
nbc_nba_cademvp_251112.jpg
09:34
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_charlesschwabrd1_251113.jpg
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_roto_devanteadams_251113.jpg
01:35
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
nbc_roto_kincaid_251113.jpg
01:23
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251113.jpg
01:23
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251113.jpg
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_251113.jpg
14:40
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing
nbc_dps_dponajbrown_251113.jpg
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
nbc_bte_tcuatbyu_251113.jpg
01:33
Ride with BYU in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. TCU
ucla_ohio_state_bets_251113.jpg
01:45
Bet UCLA ‘under on anything’ against Ohio State
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_bte_michatnorthwest_251113.jpg
01:18
Expect Michigan to ‘shut down’ Northwestern
nbc_bte_ndatpitt_251113.jpg
01:34
ND a strong bet to cover as big favorite vs. Pitt
nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
02:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_csu_snfpreview_251113.jpg
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsbroncos_251113.jpg
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_251113.jpg
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251113.jpg
03:06
Back Hollins, Hall receiving props on TNF
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_251113.jpg
10:27
Fade Eagles’ WR Brown for fantasy Week 11
nbc_csu_seahawksrams_251113.jpg
03:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
nbc_csu_sundaylate49erscardinals_251113.jpg
01:41
NFL Week 11 preview: 49ers vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_251113.jpg
09:46
Jeanty headlines RB love list with increased usage
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251113.jpg
04:05
Walker facing tough matchup in fantasy Week 11