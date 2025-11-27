Skip navigation
Favorites
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
November 26, 2025 11:56 PM
The Timberwolves got off to a slow start in hostile territory, and a 40-point day from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Thunder eliminate the visitors from NBA Cup contention.
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
01:41
Black surging for Magic with Banchero out
01:43
Dončić’s fantasy production is sustainable
01:40
Davis could be back this weekend for Dallas
09:53
Andresen thankful for this era of basketball
09:53
Western Conference All-Stars after one month
02:38
Rockets vs. Warriors may be ugly, defensive game
02:00
OKC should steamroll T-Wolves with or without SGA
05:04
Herro was ‘super sharp’ in return for Miami Heat
09:44
Eastern conference all-stars after one month
03:03
Possibility of Morant, Ball, Young trades
06:08
Raptors, Pistons, Thunder on big win streaks
01:22
Can Lakers become true contenders with Big 3 back?
39
Doncic: Lakers can be ‘very dangerous’
01:09
Lakers’ Big 3 not the only stars to impress Miller
01:55
Highlights: Lakers pull away from Clippers late
01:58
Highlights: Doncic overpowers LAC with 43 points
02:01
HLs: Black conjures up 31 for Magic vs 76ers
01:05
Magic set up for ‘heavyweight’ battle with Pistons
01:58
Highlights: Magic ride Black to big win over 76ers
02:57
Magic thriving with depth, ‘selfless’ basketball
02:54
Magic’s Black recaps career-night against 76ers
Latest Clips
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
01:23
Top players in Indiana-Purdue Big Ten matchup
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
02:25
Jags’ Meyers starting to look more like himself
03:13
Why Judkins is a risky fantasy play for Week 13
04:24
Mahomes, Prescott in line for big KC-DAL matchup
02:42
Why Jones could struggle against tough HOU defense
05:15
Adams has ‘elevated opportunity’ vs. Panthers
03:35
Vikings’ offensive struggles limit Addison’s floor
06:05
Henderson proving to be a must start RB in fantasy
03:03
Gibbs, Mahomes among best Week 13 prop bets
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
02:03
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
04:33
Arizona has the best resume in college basketball
01:56
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
01:55
Broncos & Commanders could score plenty of points
01:45
Don’t expect fireworks between Raiders, Chargers
02:15
Run game could spell under in Bills vs. Steelers
01:33
Giants might give Patriots trouble if Dart returns
01:48
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
